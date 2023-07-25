MURRAY – The Murray Police Department recently announced a “massive reorganization” of the department, which went into effect Friday morning.
According to a news release, the new organizational structure maximizes operational efficiency with current staffing numbers. MPD now consists of three divisions: patrol, support services and community services. Each division is under the command of a captain, said MPD Chief Sam Bierds.
Recent changes to Kentucky labor laws allow emergency personnel to work a 14-day, 80-hour pay period before incurring overtime, the release said. The Patrol Division is now divided into four squads, each under the supervision of a sergeant. Patrol squads work 12-hour shifts, with some officers working 10-hour shifts to maximize patrol coverage during peak call hours. This schedule allows personnel working 12-hour shifts to have every other weekend off, while officers on 10-hour shifts have three days off a week. This schedule also maximizes patrol coverage by more officers on duty, increasing police services for the City of Murray. The Patrol Division is under the command of Capt. Jay Herndon.
Support Services Division
The Support Services Division consists of the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) and the Telecommunications Unit. The CIU conducts investigations into serious crimes and is supervised by a detective sergeant. This unit is also responsible for managing all evidence and found property collected by MPD. The Telecommunications Unit is the "gateway" to the department, answering emergency and non-emergency calls and dispatching police, fire and emergency medical services. This unit also serves as the after-hours point of contact for the City of Murray's gas and water departments. The Support Services Division is under the command of Capt. Angel Clere.
Community Services Division
The Community Services Division is responsible for public affairs, crime prevention, school resources officers, alcoholic beverage control, records and training. This diverse division also manages the department's grant applications and management and coordinates community outreach initiatives such as the Citizen's Police Academy and Coffee with a Cop. The Community Services Division is under the command of Capt. Andrew Wiggins.
The newly-adopted mission statement for MPD is: “To provide public safety with integrity, fairness and professionalism.”
“Earlier in the year, Chief Bierds saw the need for a short, direct mission statement that would be easy to remember and share while reflecting our core values of integrity, pride, professionalism, partnerships and fairness,” the news release said. “Those responsible for carrying out the Department's mission should have ownership of the mission statement. With that in mind, ideas were solicited from members of the Department. Numerous submissions were received, and members voted for their choice.
“This statement has been adopted as a preface to our Department Policy Manual. Each member of the Department is committed to carrying out this mission in service to our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.