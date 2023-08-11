MURRAY – The Murray Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the man believed to be responsible for a gunshot wound suffered by a juvenile over the weekend. 

An MPD news release said officers responded to the area of Sycamore Street near Lynnwood Court around 5:22 a.m. Sunday in reference to a call of shots fired. According to the uniform citation filed with Calloway District Court, after officers arrived at the scene, they located a female juvenile victim who had been shot in the leg. The victim identified the shooter as Nathan Jackson, but Jackson told police he did not fire the weapon. Jackson, 20, of Murray, was arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Jail on three counts of complicity to attempted murder.