MURRAY – The Murray Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the man believed to be responsible for a gunshot wound suffered by a juvenile over the weekend.
An MPD news release said officers responded to the area of Sycamore Street near Lynnwood Court around 5:22 a.m. Sunday in reference to a call of shots fired. According to the uniform citation filed with Calloway District Court, after officers arrived at the scene, they located a female juvenile victim who had been shot in the leg. The victim identified the shooter as Nathan Jackson, but Jackson told police he did not fire the weapon. Jackson, 20, of Murray, was arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Jail on three counts of complicity to attempted murder.
MPD Major John Cooper said Thursday that detectives are now searching for Deon Howard, 28, of Murray, in relation to the shooting. He said Howard is wanted on three counts of attempted murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of possession of firearm by convicted felon. Cooper said MPD detectives believe Howard is the person who fired the gun and caused injury to the juvenile, who is reportedly in stable condition
“Right now, to our knowledge, he does not have a permanent address, although he's known to frequent Murray, as well as the Nashville (Tennessee) area,” Cooper said. “We don't have any information currently that suggests that he is in the Murray area, but he has been known to frequent this area, and obviously, was here the night of the shooting.
“As a cautionary note, we’re suspecting that he is armed and dangerous. Obviously, he does have a criminal history, so we would suggest to the public that they not try to apprehend him.”
Cooper said Howard is a black male weighing about 150 pounds. He added that Howard may be in a 2013 gray Toyota 4Runner with Kentucky license plate number 682YLV.
Meanwhile, Jackson is scheduled to appear in Calloway District Court for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16. He is currently being held on a $25,000 cash bond.
MPD said it would like to remind the public that any person charged with a criminal offense is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
