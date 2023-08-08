MURRAY – The Murray Police Department and Calloway County Sheriff’s Office both announced over the weekend that they will be conducting safety and sobriety checkpoints in the coming days.
MPD said it is conducting the checkpoints to promote safety to motorists and to deter individuals from driving under the influence. The checkpoint locations are as follows:
• South 12th Street between Glendale Road and Murray city limits
• Main Street between Eighth and Ninth streets
• Wilshire Drive between Bailey Road and Vasser.
• Glendale Road between 9th and 12th streets
• Main Street between Industrial Road and the Murray city limits.
• Chestnut at the intersection with Eighth Street.
• U.S. 641 at Diuguid Drive
• North 16th Street at the intersection with Olive Street
• KY 94 at the intersection of Doran Road
• Fourth Street between Sycamore Street and Murray city limits south
• Olive Street between Sixth and 12th streets
• North 16th Street between KY 121 and Diuguid Drive
CCSO said it would be periodically conducting traffic safety checkpoints at the below listed locations to check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including DUI statutes. “CCSO utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes,” a news release said.
The approved traffic safety checkpoint locations within Calloway County are as follows:
• KY 121 South – MP3.187 to MP3.690
• KY 121 South at the intersection of Henderson road
• KY 121 North at the intersection of Bailey Road
• KY 80 West at the Calloway/Graves County Line
• KY 80 East at the Marshall County Line
• U.S. 641 South at the Tennessee State Line
• U.S. 641 North at the Marshall County Line
• U.S. 641 South at Barber Drive
• South 12th Street between Glendale Road and the Murray city limits
• Main Street between Eighth and Ninth Streets
• Wilshire Drive between Bailey Road and Vasser Drive
• Glendale Road between Ninth and 12th streets
• Main Street between Industrial Road and the Murray city limits
• Chestnut Street at the intersection of Eighth Street
• U.S. 641 North and Diuguid Drive
• Doran Road at the intersection of Holiday Drive
• North 16th Street at the intersection of Olive Street
• KY 94 West at the intersection of Doran Road
• South Fourth Street from Sycamore Street to the Murray city limits
• Olive Street between Sixth and 12th streets
• North 16th Street between KY 121 North and Diuguid Drive
• KY 121 South at the Tennessee state line
