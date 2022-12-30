MURRAY – As always, state and local law enforcement will be on patrol New Year’s Eve watching for intoxicated motorists, so the public is encouraged to do the smart thing and plan a safe way to get home if you plan to drink.
“We’re out every day of the year, but especially at this time of year, we'll have our enforcement out just making sure everyone is safe,” said Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles. “My advice to everyone is if you’re going to go out somewhere and you think you’re going to have a drink, be very responsible. You’ve got a phone, so call a taxi or get a designated driver or something like that. We want everybody on our streets and in our community to be safe, not only for (others), but for themselves. We want everyone to enjoy themselves, but if you have a drink, please get a cab or designated driver. We want to ring 2023 in and have a great year and we don’t want (celebrations) to lead to any tragedies here in our community.”
New Year’s Eve is on a Saturday this year, but Liles said he didn’t know if that would mean more people out drinking in bars than in years when the holiday falls in the middle of the week. Either way, he said he thinks people have become more cautious about their behavior and more aware of the many potential disasters that could await if they aren’t careful.
“If people are going to go out to celebrate, they’re going to do it whether it’s on a Saturday, Sunday, Monday or Tuesday,” Liles said. “With it falling on the weekend, there might be more people out, but in (recent) years past, most people have been really great about staying at home or getting a designated driver, so we want them to continue to do that. Don’t be thinking that because you’ve had just one or two drinks that it’s OK for you to drive. Everybody’s got a cell phone these days, so just stay where you are, pick up the phone and call a sober driver. We don’t want any impaired drivers on the road – for our safety, their safety and everyone else in our community and city of Murray.”
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight reminded potential partygoers that not only is it unsafe to drive while intoxicated or even slightly buzzed, but even if no one is hurt, it is extremely expensive and disruptive to your life if you get pulled over and charged with a DUI.
“We’ve got cab companies now, and it's not that expensive to get a cab versus having court fees, court fines, attorneys’ fees and all that,” Knight said. “I don't know for sure because I haven’t taken a cab, but I'd say $20 will get you anywhere in the county. So that's a whole lot cheaper than a DUI charge and a night in jail.”
Like Liles, Knight said he also thinks the majority of the public has become much more mindful about the risks of drinking and driving in recent years, and most people weigh the potential costs of impaired driving compared to the benefits of planning ahead how they’re going to get home.
“There's always that a few that we catch, and then there's always more that get away with it that we don’t catch, and then there’s some of those that do it and get into a crash,” Knight said. “But I will say that I think overall, people are getting designated drivers or calling a cab. I think people are not drinking and driving as much. There are still a few, but all in all, I believe they’ve slowed down on drinking and driving.”
