MURRAY – As always, state and local law enforcement will be on patrol New Year’s Eve watching for intoxicated motorists, so the public is encouraged to do the smart thing and plan a safe way to get home if you plan to drink.

“We’re out every day of the year, but especially at this time of year, we'll have our enforcement out just making sure everyone is safe,” said Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles. “My advice to everyone is if you’re going to go out somewhere and you think you’re going to have a drink, be very responsible. You’ve got a phone, so call a taxi or get a designated driver or something like that. We want everybody on our streets and in our community to be safe, not only for (others), but for themselves. We want everyone to enjoy themselves, but if you have a drink, please get a cab or designated driver. We want to ring 2023 in and have a great year and we don’t want (celebrations) to lead to any tragedies here in our community.”