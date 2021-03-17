MURRAY — Murray police reported Tuesday that a Murray man is facing drug-related charges after being arrested over the weekend.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that at about 9:35 p.m. Friday, officers went to a residence on Stadium View Drive to serve an arrest warrant on Avion Cavitt, 21, of Murray. Wiggins that, while serving the warrant, officers obtained a search warrant for the residence.
Inside the residence, Wiggins said officers located more than a pound of marijuana, a firearm and other illegal substances. Cavitt was charged with trafficking in marijuana over 8 ounces - firearm enhanced and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was charged with contempt of court due to the arrest warrant.
Cavitt was taken to the Calloway County Jail. Jail records show that Cavitt was still incarcerated Tuesday on a $20,000 cash bond.
MPD previously reported on March 1 that Cavitt was also arrested the last weekend in February and charged with charged with receiving stolen property (firearm). In September 2020, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office charged Cavitt and two other men with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor).
The Murray Police Department said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Anyone with any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
