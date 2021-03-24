MPD charges Murray man with Veterans’ Memorial vandalism

MURRAY – The Murray Police Department says it has arrested and charged a Murray man in connection to the vandalism of the Chestnut Park Veterans’ Memorial.
MPD announced Tuesday morning that officers were investigating the vandalism, which damaged and detached one of the two bald eagle statues that are part of the memorial. MPD spokesman Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said Wednesday that thanks to assistance from the public and the subsequent investigation, detectives charged Robert Kare, 27, of Murray, on Tuesday evening with criminal mischief in the first degree for the vandalism at the memorial. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Murray-Calloway County Parks & Recreation’s director, Ryan Yates, said he learned about the arrest when he received a call for comment from the Ledger & Times, and he was grateful to MPD for catching a suspect so quickly.
“We’re sad because (of the need for an arrest in the first place), but we’re obviously excited because when you do wrong, you deserve to be caught and you deserve to be punished for it, if that is the person,” Yates said. “My question is: ‘Why?’ Of all things, why (vandalize) that? Hats off to our local officers here; it was less than 24 hours and they caught somebody, so that’s just great. We’re fortunate to have a great police staff and sheriff’s department that cares about the community. You know what I mean? They didn’t put this off and say, ‘We’ll get to it when we can’; they were Johnny-on-the-spot. As soon as I called … the police department yesterday, there was an officer up here in less than 10 minutes. We’re really fortunate.
“I think this also shows other people, if you do something stupid, they’re going to catch you. I think the guy up in Wisconsin (who was charged with calling in threats of shots fired and a bomb to Murray High School) figured that out. So hats off to (MPD) for sure.”
Yates said he was surprised when he learned about the vandalism because, even if the crime occurred overnight Monday, the Veterans’ Memorial is in a well-lit spot by the road and Chestnut Street experiences a relatively high amount of traffic, so the vandal would have been taking a huge risk that they would be seen. He said the parks system has some surveillance cameras, but cameras are expensive and it isn’t possible to have them everywhere that might be a target for vandals. He said he has had conversations with MPD Chief Jeff Liles about having some extra patrols of the parks at night.
“For three years, we have looked at having more security cameras here in the park,” Yates said. “The problem is, you put them up at one place and they vandalize somewhere else, and the other thing is, they cost so much money. If there is anyone or any business out there who is willing to help us with installation, come talk to our board. … I think there probably is a need for more cameras in the park, but we also have to get the finances to do that.”
Murray’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291/Herman Eddie Roberts Jr. Post raised money for the memorial and commissioned its construction. When reached by phone Wednesday, member Sam Warner and Post Quartermaster Ken Vazquez were driving to Cave City to purchase a replacement for the damaged eagle statue. While grateful the suspect had been apprehended, they said they were eager to get past this sad incident.
“I don’t want to give this individual (the suspect) any more attention than he’s already got, but I would like to thank the community because several people have called and stepped up and offered to pay for our damage, including a couple of banks, some members of the sheriff’s office and other individuals,” Warner said.
Warner said the VFW bought the eagles for the memorial in Lake City, but the vendor didn’t currently have the spread-wing eagle available. After speaking to someone else in Cave City who said he had them, Warner and Vazquez hit the road. Warner said he would like to have the new eagles put in their proper place by May 1, which is known as Loyalty Day. He said Post 6291 planned to honor Gary Smithers of Benton, who is currently Kentucky’s VFW state commander.
“Weather permitting, we will have a Loyalty Day ceremony, and hopefully we can have this together by then,” he said.
“I’m pleased to be trying to resolve this as soon as we can, and like Sam said, I’m appreciative of the community and how they stepped up with this,” Vazquez said. “Hopefully, we’ll get it back the way it was, if not better this time around.”
MPD said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray-Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.