MPD investigates collision at 13th/Poplar

MURRAY – A passenger was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for possible injuries Tuesday after being involved in a two-vehicle collision.
According to the Murray Police Department, officers responded around 1:21 p.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of South 13th and Poplar streets. Upon arrival, Roger Bailey, 65, of Murray, stated to officers that he had been driving south on 13th Street and then stopped at the stop sign. Bailey told police that after stopped, he then continued and was crossing Poplar Street when he struck another vehicle.
