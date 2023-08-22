MURRAY – The Murray Police Department said Monday that detectives are investigating a weekend call that falsely reported a a gun being fired in the city.
According to MPD, the department responded to the north side of Murray at 11:43 p.m. Saturday in reference to an assault that had been reported. While officers were en route, 911 received an additional call where the caller reported that shots had been fired in relation to this incident. During their investigation, officers determined that a firearm had not been fired at any point.
