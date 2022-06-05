MURRAY – After asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday night, the Murray Police Department said the following evening it had located that suspected vehicle.
MPD announced at 5:45 p.m. Sunday that the suspected vehicle had been located, but no other information was available at that time.
An MPD news release said officers responded at 8:57 p.m. Saturday to an injury collision at the intersection of South 16th Street and Johnson Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject, later identified as Stetson Fletcher, of Murray, lying in the roadway near at 801 South 16th St. It was reported that Fletcher had been struck by an unknown vehicle that had left the scene of the collision before officers arrived.
Fletcher was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
MPD asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any additional information about the vehicle to contact the department at 270-753-1621. MPD supplied a black-and-white photo taken from security camera footage, and the agency said the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run may have front end damage.
