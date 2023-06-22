MURRAY – The Murray Police Department is investigating a possible assault that was reported Monday, but Chief Sam Bierds said he is not able to release many details at this time.

An MPD news release said officers were dispatched to the Murray Inn & Art Gallery at approximately 7:10 p.m. Monday for a welfare check on a guest of the motel. Upon arrival, officers located a female with injuries, and she was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment. 

