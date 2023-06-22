MURRAY – The Murray Police Department is investigating a possible assault that was reported Monday, but Chief Sam Bierds said he is not able to release many details at this time.
An MPD news release said officers were dispatched to the Murray Inn & Art Gallery at approximately 7:10 p.m. Monday for a welfare check on a guest of the motel. Upon arrival, officers located a female with injuries, and she was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment.
Bierds said he could not provide any additional details on the ongoing investigation at this time, but there is no no risk to the community. He said more information will be released at a later date, especially if any criminal charges are filed.
With the location of the call being on South 12th Street and highly visible to passersby, Bierds acknowledged there had been rumors circulating on social media about what may or may not have happened and why there was police tape and emergency and law enforcement personnel and vehicles at the scene. While he said he couldn’t comment further right now, he reiterated that the public does not need to be alarmed.
“Our officers take any call seriously, and it is under investigation, but I can say there is no danger to the public and there was no homicide or stand-off or anything like that,” Bierds said.
