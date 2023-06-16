MURRAY – The Murray Police Department reported two late-night drug arrests last week from two separate traffic stops occurring within an hour of one another.
According to MPD, an officer with the overnight shift conducted a traffic stop at 10:40 p.m. Friday, June 9, on a vehicle in the area of Main Street for traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle, Dennis Greer of Brentwood, Tennessee, had an active bench warrant for his arrest. After Greer was placed under arrest, a search was conducted, and it was discovered he was in possession of fentanyl, MPD said.
A Boone County bench warrant for failure to appear was served, and Greer was also charged with having insufficient head lamps, failure to or improper signal, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, having no registration receipt and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (fentanyl). He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Almost an hour later, at 11:39 p.m., an officer on the overnight shift conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traffic violations on North 12th Street. As the officer contacted the driver, the odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle, MPD said. A search of the vehicle was conducted, leading the officer to locate 93 grams of marijuana, 15 Ecstasy pills and drug paraphernalia.
The driver of the vehicle, Gary Byars of Kirksey, was placed under arrest and transported to the Calloway County Jail. He was charged with failure to or improper signal, rear license not illuminated, license to be in possession,
trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, (less than 10 drug unspecified schedule 1 and 2) and trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) first offense.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent guilty in a court of law.
