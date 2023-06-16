MURRAY – The Murray Police Department reported two late-night drug arrests last week from two separate traffic stops occurring within an hour of one another.

According to MPD, an officer with the overnight shift conducted a traffic stop at 10:40 p.m. Friday, June 9, on a vehicle in the area of Main Street for traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle, Dennis Greer of Brentwood, Tennessee, had an active bench warrant for his arrest. After Greer was placed under arrest, a search was conducted, and it was discovered he was in possession of fentanyl, MPD said. 

