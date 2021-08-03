MURRAY — A Murray woman died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle while she walking, the Murray Police Department said Tuesday.
According to MPD spokesman Sgt. Andrew Wiggins, officers responded at 8:29 p.m. Monday to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on U.S. 641 North at Center Drive. On scene, officers spoke with Taylor Schaff, 26, of Murray, who said she was driving south on U.S. 641 and struck an individual in the roadway that she had not seen. While on scene, it was determined that the pedestrian was deceased.
Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland said the pedestrian was identified as Phalen Paige Stover-Pombert, 28, of Murray. He said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the state medical examiner’s office in Madisonville.
The investigation and reconstruction of the collision is ongoing, Wiggins said. MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department, Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service and Calloway County Emergency Management.
