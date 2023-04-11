MURRAY – The Murray Police Department said a pedestrian was killed late Monday night after being struck by a vehicle on South 12th Street.
According to an MPD news release, the Murray Police Department, Murray/Calloway Ambulance Service and Murray Fire Department responded at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday to a collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian on South 12th Street between Main and Poplar streets. The vehicle’s driver told police they were traveling northbound on South 12th Street in the left-hand lane and did not see the pedestrian crossing the street before striking the pedestrian with their vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.