MURRAY — Murray police say one person was injured in a wreck last week.
In a news release Wednesday, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers responded at 4:36 p.m. last Thursday, July 1, to a two-vehicle injury collision on South 12th Street near Sycamore Street.
Upon arrival, Wiggins said officers spoke with Giovanni Balacios, 26, of High Point, North Carolina. Wiggins said Balacios said that he was driving south on 12th and struck the rear of a another vehicle.
At the same time, Wiggins also said that officers spoke with Wanda McGary, 68, of Almo, who said that she was traveling south on 12th when a vehicle struck her vehicle from the rear.
Wiggins said McGary was taken by a unit of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service to Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s emergency room for treatment of possible injuries.
MPD was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and the Murray Fire Department.
