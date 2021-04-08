MURRAY — Murray police are reporting the arrest of a Murray man on multiple charges stemming from a Tuesday morning altercation.
In a news release Tuesday evening, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers responded at about 8:35 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of an altercation on South 16th Street. Wiggins said that during the investigation, officers learned that a man had allegedly struck an individual and had pointed a gun in the direction of that individual.
Wiggins said Brian Brown, 41, of Murray, was named as the alleged assailant. He said officers later located Brown and took him into custody.
Wiggins said Brown was charged with assault in the fourth degree, as well as terroristic threatening in the third degree and menacing. Brown was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
On Wednesday morning, Brown was in Calloway District Court for an arraignment. Calloway District Judge Randall Hutchens entered a not guilty plea on Brown’s behalf and scheduled Brown’s next court appearance for May 18.
During his appearance, however, Brown incurred a contempt of court charge that resulted in a 60-day jail sentence.
MPD would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Anyone with information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
