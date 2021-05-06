MURRAY — Murray police are reporting the arrest of two people in a burglary case from April.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers responded at 11:11 p.m. on April 23 to a business on North Fourth Street in reference to what was described as a possible armed burglary. Upon arrival, officers located multiple individuals, as well as a firearm, Wiggins said.
An investigation followed and resulted in officers charging Jason Adams, 48, of Murray, with menacing, burglary in the first degree and alcohol intoxication. Also charged was Jason Ticknor, 47, of Clearwater, Florida, for burglary in the first degree, terroristic threatening in the third degree and alcohol intoxication. Both individuals were taken to the Calloway County Jail, Wiggins said.
MPD would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
