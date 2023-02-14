MURRAY – The Murray Police Department said officers had responded to two separate vehicle collisions with injuries over the last few days.

According to MPD, the department responded at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, to an injury collision on North 12th Street at Northwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Lisa Hester, 34, of Murray, who told police she had been sitting in the median at Northwood Drive facing south while preparing to make a left-hand turn. Hester went on to say that when she made the left-hand turn, her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the passenger side door.  

Tags

Recommended for you