MURRAY – The Murray Police Department said officers had responded to two separate vehicle collisions with injuries over the last few days.
According to MPD, the department responded at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, to an injury collision on North 12th Street at Northwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Lisa Hester, 34, of Murray, who told police she had been sitting in the median at Northwood Drive facing south while preparing to make a left-hand turn. Hester went on to say that when she made the left-hand turn, her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the passenger side door.
Officers also spoke with Mya Pha, 24, of Murray, who told them she was traveling northbound on the shoulder of North 12th Street when a vehicle turned in front of her scooter. Pha went on to say that she was unable to stop in time and collided with the other vehicle.
Pha was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
The MPD responded to another injury collision at approximately 12:49 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the intersection of 12th and Main streets. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Karen Miracle, 65, of Cadiz. Miracle stated that she was stopped behind a vehicle east bound at the intersection of 12th and Main. Miracle went on to say that she noticed other vehicles beside her moving and took her foot off the brake, causing her to vehicle to strike the vehicle in front of her.
Officers also spoke to Jennifer Shaw, 42, of Murray. Shaw stated that she was stopped at the red light on Main Street when another vehicle struck her vehicle in the rear bumper. Shaw was transported to MCCH for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was again assisted on scene by MFD and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
