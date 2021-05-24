MURRAY – Two juveniles were reportedly transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital Friday night after a collision at North 12th Street and KY 121.
According to Murray Police Department spokesman Sgt. Andrew Wiggins, officers responded at 9:44 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle injury collision on North 12th Street between the stadium entrance and KY 121 North. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Albert Brasfield, 27, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, who said he was driving south on 12th Street and started to make a left turn into a parking lot. Brasfield said that as he was turning, he was struck by a vehicle driving north on 12th Street.
Officers also spoke with Kayla Frederick, 19, of Cadiz, who said she was driving north on 12th Street when a vehicle that was facing south turned left in front of her. Frederick stated she struck the vehicle as it was turning.
Two juveniles in Brasfield’s vehicle were transported by EMS to the emergency room for treatment of possible injuries.
MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
