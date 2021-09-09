MURRAY – Two people were taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital Wednesday after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 12th and Main streets.
The Murray Police Department said officers responded at 10:48 a.m. to a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Taekwonda Blanton, 46, of Murray, who said she was traveling north on 12th Street and entered the intersection when she struck a vehicle that was traveling west on Main Street. Officers also spoke with Donald Ramage, 81, of Murray, who said he was traveling west on Main Street and was turning left onto South 12th Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north on 12th Street.
Ramage and his passenger, Ollie Ramage, 79, of Murray, were both transported to the MCCH emergency room by EMS for treatment of possible injuries. The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.