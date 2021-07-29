MURRAY – A Murray woman was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital Tuesday for possible injuries after being rear-ended, the Murray Police Department said.
According to MPD spokesman Sgt. Andrew Wiggins, MPD responded at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday to an injury collision on KY 121 North at North 16th Street. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with Percilla Nez, 27, of Murray, who said she was stopped on KY 121 facing west at North 16th Street. Nez told officers she accidentally removed her foot from the brake pedal and struck the vehicle in front of her.
Officers also spoke with Vicki Stroup, 63, of Murray, who said she was stopped on KY 121 at North 16th Street when she was struck in the rear by a vehicle. Stroup was transported to the MCCH emergency room by EMS for treatment of possible injuries.
MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
