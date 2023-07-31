MURRAY – Two people were transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital Thursday evening after police responded to a collision on North 12th Street.
According to the Murray Police Department, MPD responded to North 12th Street near Kroger at 6:35 p.m. Thursday in reference to a two-vehicle injury collision. Through investigation, officers learned that Sierra Kosik, 22, of Murray, was driving a vehicle southbound on North 12th Street when a possible medical issue caused her to cross into the northbound lane. Her vehicle then struck a vehicle that was operated by Tyler Underhill, 25, of Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.