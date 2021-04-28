MURRAY – The Murray Police Department said it responded to a three-vehicle collision Thursday that sent one woman to the hospital.
At approximately noon Tuesday, MPD officers responded to an injury collision at North 12th Street and KY 121 North. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Lora Stewart, 60, of Murray, who said she was traveling north on 12th Street and saw a vehicle driven by Ericka Bradshaw, 32, of Murray, stopped in traffic on North 12th Street at the intersection of KY 121 North.
Stewart stated she attempted to stop before striking the rear of the vehicle driven by Bradshaw. The impact pushed Bradshaw’s vehicle into the rear of a stopped vehicle operated by Robert Yearry, 46, of Hazel.
Stewart was transported by EMS to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital emergency room for treatment of possible injuries. MCCH Director of Planning and Marketing Melony Bray said Stewart was treated and released.
The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.