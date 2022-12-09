MURRAY – The Murray Police Department reported responding to two accidents with injuries on Saturday.
According to a news release, responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday to an injury collision at the intersection of North 12th Street and Utterback Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Devry Boggess, 42, of Murray. Boggess said she was traveling southbound on12th Street and approaching Utterback with a green light. Boggess went on to say that as she traveled through the intersection at Utterback, her vehicle struck another vehicle.
Officers also spoke with Robert Clause, 58, of Murray. Clause said he was traveling westbound on Utterback traveling through the intersection at 12th Street, with a green light, and was struck by another vehicle.
Boggess and Clause were both transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
At approximately 4:38 p.m., MPD responded to an injury collision at the North 12th Street intersection in front of Walmart. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Shane Adams, 52, of New Concord. Adams told police he was traveling southbound on 12th Street, and as he approached the intersection, he knew the light was red and drove through the intersection, striking another vehicle.
Officers also spoke with Janay Smith-Coot, 31, of Murray. Smith-Coot said she was eastbound at the light at the intersection and was going to make a left hand turn onto 12th Street. Smith-Coot went on to say that as she made the left turn, her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the middle of the intersection.
Adams and Smith-Coot were both transported to MCCH for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was again assisted on scene by the fire department and ambulance service.
