MURRAY – The Murray Police Department reported responding to two accidents with injuries on Saturday.

According to a news release, responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday to an injury collision at the intersection of North 12th Street and Utterback Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Devry Boggess, 42, of Murray. Boggess said she was traveling southbound on12th Street and approaching Utterback with a green light. Boggess went on to say that as she traveled through the intersection at Utterback, her vehicle struck another vehicle.