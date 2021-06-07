MURRAY – The Murray Police Department is congratulating Capt. Jay Herndon, who graduated from the Criminal Justice Executive Development course at the Department of Criminal Justice Training on Friday, May 28.
“This course is completed over multiple months and is highly sought after by agencies throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” a news release said. “The course is designed to teach leadership skills in areas such as problem identification, analysis and solving; personnel administration; operations and fiscal management; policies and procedures; legal concerns; and organizational behavior/culture.
“We are very proud of Captain Herndon, who will now be able to use the skills he learned to further the high level of professionalism our agency strives to provide to this community.”
