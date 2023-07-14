MPD says goodbye to retired K9 Tiko

Retired Murray Police Department K9 unit Tiko, who died on Thursday at 14 years old, is seen in the back of a partol vehicle.

 Photo provided

MURRAY – The Murray Police Department announced Thursday morning that Tiko, a K9 unit that retired three years ago, has died.

Today we mourn the loss and honor the memory of MPD K9 Tiko, who passed away this morning surrounded by friends and family,” an MPD Facebook post said shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday. “A 14-year-old Belgian Malinois, Tiko served with the Murray Police Department for 10 years as a narcotics detection and apprehension dog, partnering with two handlers during his career: Sgt. Evan Timmons and Sgt. Anna Wicker. 

