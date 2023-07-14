MPD says goodbye to retired K9 Tiko

MURRAY – The Murray Police Department announced Thursday morning that Tiko, a K9 unit that retired three years ago, has died.
“Today we mourn the loss and honor the memory of MPD K9 Tiko, who passed away this morning surrounded by friends and family,” an MPD Facebook post said shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday. “A 14-year-old Belgian Malinois, Tiko served with the Murray Police Department for 10 years as a narcotics detection and apprehension dog, partnering with two handlers during his career: Sgt. Evan Timmons and Sgt. Anna Wicker.
“More than just a crime fighter, Tiko was an ambassador for the Police Department, appearing at countless community events to show off his skills, pose for pictures, and sometimes just get ear scratches.
“Tiko retired from duty in 2020, and spent his days with Sgt. Wicker chasing balls, going on hikes, and visiting his friends at the police department. Tiko wasn’t just a police dog. He was a member of our family, and he will be deeply missed.”
The Facebook closed with a quotation from Dan Gemeinhart, author of several young adult novels, including 2018’s “Good Dog”: “Dogs die. But dogs live, too. Right up until they die, they live. They live brave, beautiful lives. They protect their families. And love us, and make our lives a little brighter, and they don't waste time being afraid of tomorrow.”
