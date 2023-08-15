MURRAY – The Murray Police Department is warning the public to watch out for a recent scam in which someone is impersonating its personnel.
MPD said in a news release that it had been made aware that a few citizens have received a call from someone claiming to be with the department. The person on the phone claims that the one receiving the call has a subpoena or warrant for them, but they can take care of the warrant in exchange for money, it was reported. MPD said the caller has asked for the money through gift cards.
