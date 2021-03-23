MURRAY — Murray police said Monday that a traffic stop over the weekend led to the arrest of a Murray man.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that an MPD officer stopped a vehicle a little after midnight on Saturday on South 12th Street. Wiggins said the officer also utilized MPD’s K-9 unit, Ringo, to assist with the stop.
Wiggins said that the stop resulted in the discovery of 8.4 grams of methamphetamine, what were described as other illegal items, as well as cash.
Wiggins identified the driver as Robert Simmons, 34, of Murray, who was charged wth improper turning, failure to signal and trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree. He was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
The Murray Police Department said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Anyone with information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
