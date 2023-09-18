MURRAY – The first-ever Kentucky Comedy Festival is coming to Murray next month, and with one of the three nights already sold out, comedy fans are encouraged to buy their tickets as soon as they can.
The festival will be Oct. 19-21 at Murray State University’s newly renovated Wrather Auditorium. Night 1 begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, and will feature “White Trash Cinderella” Lace Larrabee, Eric O’Shea, Jasmine Ellis and Louisville native Mark Klein, who calls himself “The Corp Jester” for his frequent corporate event performances and has been featured on Dry Bar Comedy, “America’s Got Talent,” and other media.
Night 2 of the festival – starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 – has already been sold out for some time. The show will feature Kevin Farley, who is the brother of the late “Saturday Night Live” legend Chris Farley and has also appeared on Dry Bar Comedy. Another Dry Bar Comedy veteran, Brad Upton, is also on Friday night’s bill, and has been featured on Comedy Central and both the Jay Leno and Jimmy Fallon iterations of NBC’s “The Tonight Show.” Tammy Pescatelli will also perform.
Night 3 of the festival continues with two shows on Saturday, Oct. 21, starting at 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The show will feature Henry Cho, Derrick Stroup and two Murray comedians, Jeremiah Martin and Jamaal Gardner, who performs as Jamaal “The Cashier” Gardner due to his history working at the Murray Kroger.
The festival is the brainchild of Ben Wilson, a Florida attorney and Murray State alum. Wilson said he is a huge comedy fan, and after being inspired by events he had attended in Florida, he wanted to bring something to the area in which he grew up that people with similar interests to himself could enjoy.
“I'm originally from Paducah and went to school in Reidland, and then I ended up graduating from Marshall County High School,” Wilson said. “My family still lives in Calvert City; I graduated from Murray State in 1999, and I've lived in Florida for several years practicing as a real estate lawyer. I lived in Miami for many years, and down there, they had an event called the South Beach Comedy Festival that was organized by Comedy Central. They would have several acts come in throughout the week that were big names on Comedy Central like Dave Chappelle, Lewis Black, Wanda Sykes or David Spade, people like that. They also had some smaller comedians like correspondents from ‘The Daily Show,’ and it was a wide variety of events.
“I thought it would be kind of cool to do a comedy festival because I’ve always enjoyed comedy. I grew up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, so we were big fans of comedians like John Belushi, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Rodney Dangerfield, Jerry Seinfeld and Jeff Foxworthy. I actually got to meet Rodney Dangerfield a few times, and he was a big influence on me. Back in the ‘80s, he had a thing called the Rodney Dangerfield ‘Young Comedians Special,’ and he would host comedians on HBO because he was one of the big comedians at the time.”
Wilson said he met Dangerfield at a St. Louis Cardinals game in 2001, the year Barry Bonds broke the home run record. When Wilson’s friends couldn’t make it to the game, he traded the seats, and, in a miraculous stroke of fortune, he wound up behind home plate sitting next to the legendary comedian. He said they hit it off, and when Dangerfield asked him where he was from and what was interesting about it, he couldn’t believe that Western Kentucky had towns called Possum Trot and Monkey’s Eyebrow. They stayed in touch, and Wilson eventually visited him in Los Angeles, where Dangerfield took behind the scenes at “The Tonight Show” and the Comedy Store.
With Dangerfield and the annual “Young Comedians” specials as an inspiration, Wilson looked into bringing a modern-day, untelevised version of that idea to his alma mater.
“I knew we didn’t have anything like that in our area (back home), and it's a lot easier for me to do something like that in that area because it doesn't cost me as much money to rent a building, number one,” Wilson said. “Number two, I still do know a lot of people there, and number three, it's a way for me to kind of give back to the university.”
Wilson said he financially supports intramural sports at Murray State because he was involved as a student, and he thinks social activities like that are important. In addition to his fond memories playing intramural sports as an undergrad, comedians sometimes appeared on campus back then, so he wanted to give today’s students – as well as area residents – some similarly fun entertainment. He said he started working on the project before the pandemic, that obviously delayed things for quite a long time.
“I finally decided to pull the trigger, and the theme behind it is clean comedy because I want people to come and enjoy it regardless of age,” Wilson said. “I also don't want to have a negative connotation to myself or Murray State, but I wanted to have a wide variety of comedians. Because if I just brought in one comedian per show, maybe you don't want to listen to that comedian for an hour-and-a-half, and I think I need to have some different voices and different comedy styles.”
The Calloway County Tourism Commission is one of the main local sponsors, and Executive Director Jeremy Whitmore said he learned about the event while listening to the “Racer Alumni” podcast in June
“The Calloway County Tourism Commission had nothing to do with its creation, but once I heard about it, it was appealing to us from a tourism standpoint for a couple of reasons,” Whitmore said. “It was a multi-day event, so that's always intriguing, and it’s something unique to the area. So I reached out to Ben and had a conversation with him about the event and learned what he was trying to do, bringing in different comedians on three different nights. Our board thought this was something that could potentially attract visitors to our area, and we wanted to get behind it and support it, specifically in its first year to hopefully lead to a successful event and something that could continue on for years to come.”
For tickets, visit kentuckycomedyfestival.com.
