MURRAY – The first-ever Kentucky Comedy Festival is coming to Murray next month, and with one of the three nights already sold out, comedy fans are encouraged to buy their tickets as soon as they can.

The festival will be Oct. 19-21 at Murray State University’s newly renovated Wrather Auditorium. Night 1 begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, and will feature “White Trash Cinderella” Lace Larrabee, Eric O’Shea, Jasmine Ellis and Louisville native Mark Klein, who calls himself “The Corp Jester” for his frequent corporate event performances and has been featured on Dry Bar Comedy, “America’s Got Talent,” and other media.