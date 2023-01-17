LIVINGSTON COUNTY – A Murray State University men’s basketball player was charged with driving under the influence over the weekend, as well as other traffic offenses and a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, Kentucky State Police said Monday.
According to Trooper Sarah Burgess, public information officer KSP Post 1, Kenny White Jr., 21, of Madisonville, was pulled over for a traffic stop in Livingston County for driving with one headlight on Sunday. After the trooper suspected that White was driving impaired, White was given a field sobriety test and his vehicle was searched, Burgess said.
Burgess said White was arrested and charged with six offenses before being lodged in the McCracken County Jail. The charges were for a DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without registration, having no registration receipt and driving with one headlight.
White is currently a starting guard on the Murray State men’s basketball team. According to goracers.com, White transferred to Murray State after competing two seasons at Tennessee Tech. While a student at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School, he was named All-State First Team by the Lexington Herald-Leader and Louisville Courier-Journal in 2020.
“We are aware of the situation involving a men’s basketball student-athlete,” Murray State Athletics said in a statement to media. “As the process runs its course, the department will continue to address internally and not have any further comments on the student conduct matter.”
