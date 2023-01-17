LIVINGSTON COUNTY – A Murray State University men’s basketball player was charged with driving under the influence over the weekend, as well as other traffic offenses and a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, Kentucky State Police said Monday.

According to Trooper Sarah Burgess, public information officer KSP Post 1, Kenny White Jr., 21, of Madisonville, was pulled over for a traffic stop in Livingston County for driving with one headlight on Sunday. After the trooper suspected that White was driving impaired, White was given a field sobriety test and his vehicle was searched, Burgess said.