MURRAY – The Murray State University Board of Regents on Friday unanimously passed the 2022-23 budget with a 1.95% rise in tuition and a 3% across-the-board pay increase for faculty and staff.
Murray State President Bob Jackson thanked Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley and her staff, deans, vice presidents, and the Budget Advisory Committee for their work over many months putting the budget together. He said crafting the budget gets more difficult every year and will likely continue to do so, but he is pleased with the end result and the fact that it includes salary increases while also having the university absorb an increase in employee health insurance costs.
Dudley said this budget includes an increase of 7.5% over 2021-22 and keeps a $2 million contingency fund in place. She said state appropriations increased by $5 million this year, which included an additional $834,000 for Murray State’s Breathitt Veterinary Center in Hopkinsville, bringing the total funding for that facility in this budget to just over $4 million.
Another part of the state appropriation is for debt service for the bond the state set up for Murray State’s asset preservation pool. The university will pay that back to the state, but it is still reflected in the appropriation, she said. The third part of the state appropriation is $3.2 million in performance funding.
In discussing the 1.95% tuition increase, Dudley said this year’s budget includes the new discount structure in which students from several states will be charged new regional rates.
“This budget does include $41.9 million in discounts just from the institution’s budget,” Dudley said. “That’s a 40% discount rate, so for every dollar we take in for tuition, we’re providing scholarships, discounts and waivers for 40 cents on that dollar on average.”
Jackson said 400 current students, both undergraduate and graduate, come from these states, including Ohio and northern Georgia, so he thinks the new rates will open new recruiting opportunities for the university.
Dudley said the 3% across the board increase for salaries and wages – the largest portion of the overall budget – amounts to an average employee raise of $1,626. The increase adds up to a total of about $4 million, she said.
“We will not be increasing health insurance contributions by our employees; the university will pick up that total amount,” Dudley said. “One thing of note: we don’t have that total amount for 2022 yet – we haven’t finished it – but in our 2021 audit, Murray State paid 87% of our health care costs and our employees paid 13%, so that gives you a little bit of perspective on the value of that benefit.
“We did some surveys of our other sister schools in the state, and (of) the ones we were able to talk to, most of them are passing a portion of that health care benefit (cost increase) onto their employees as far as an increase this year. I didn’t bring a chart because we didn’t talk to all of them, but it does seem to be a common practice.”
Outgoing Student Regent Ian Puckett said the tuition increase affects him because he will be a grad student next semester, but he still thinks this is a very “student-friendly” budget. He noted the coming renovations to the Curris Center this summer and future construction plans for a new dining hall and several new residence halls. With the number of scholarships available, he encouraged students to apply for anything for which they qualify.
Staff Regent Jessica Evans said she appreciated the salary and wages increase, but she hoped regular annual increases could be built into future budgets.
“If I understand this correctly, this is the single largest increase in about 10 years, so it’s commendable that that’s done, but I also think that’s a very telling sign and I would very much like to see us reframe this,” Evans said. “Instead of calling it a COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) – it’s not a true COLA because COLAs are based on national indexes – this should actually be considered a salary increase. (I’d like to see us) actually start budgeting annual salary increases within our budget. I know that’s a very complicated thing to do, but if we have the budget to keep the lights on, our employees are just as essential and we should have some sort of budget for our annual salary increases.”
Jackson said last year’s salary and wages increase was an average of 2.25%, so taken together, that roughly 5.25% increase will be the largest in any two-year period.
“Is that enough? I guess it’s never enough,” Jackson said. “The issue with your comment in regard to predictability (is that) I wish we had predictability with our revenues, state revenues, performance funding revenues. That’s the issue. There’s no way we can say today that the increase will be ‘X’ next year. It’s impossible. I understand the point, but there’s so many different components in regard to the revenue side as well as the expenditure side of cutting, revenues, performance funding, legislative actions that may or may not be taken. Pensions are a moving target, and the next four or five years are going to continue to be a challenge for all of us.”
At the end of the quarterly meeting, the board elected officers for the 2022-23 year. Outgoing Vice Chair Don Tharpe, a Jessamine County resident who grew up in Mayfield, was elected as chair and Regent Leon Owens of Paducah was elected vice chair. In his remarks, Tharpe alluded to the historic nature of his election during Murray State’s centennial year by paraphrasing Hattie McDaniel, who became the first black person to earn an Oscar when she won Best Supporting Actress for “Gone With the Wind” in 1940.
“I appreciate the trust that my fellow Regents put in me to do this job,”Tharpe said, “and in the words of Hattie McDaniel when she gave her Academy Awards speech, she said, ‘I’m full and overflowing and about ready to bust. I just hope I can be a credit to my race.’ I hope that I can serve in this capacity in this job and make all of you proud of me.”
The board also honored the three outgoing board members with resolutions of appreciation. Included were outgoing Chair Eric Crigler of Bloomington, Indiana, Regent Lisa Rudolph of Murray and Puckett, who is from Mayfield.
In other business:
• The board unanimously approved the pre-development agreement recommended by the Finance Committee for a public private partnership (P3) to build a dining hall and several residential halls.
• The board approved the sale of a university-owned 1993 ladder truck that the Murray Fire Department operated. The City of Murray has replaced the old ladder truck with a newer model, and the board decided to sell the old truck for a minimum of $15,000.
• The board voted to extend Director of Athletics Kevin Saal’s contract and approved several head coaches’ contracts.
• The board approved the transfer of 1.977 acres of property on KY 121 across from CFSB Center to the City of Murray.
