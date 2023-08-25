MSU flute professor debuts one-woman show
MURRAY – On Saturday, a Murray State University flute professor is embarking on an artistic endeavor she has never attempted before: a one-woman show with humorous and poignant stories from her life, interspersed with musical performances on the instrument that has defined her career.

Stephanie Rea has been teaching in Murray State’s Department of Music since 2000. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Old Fine Arts Building’s Performing Arts Hall, Rea will perform a one-woman show she wrote called “The Next Best Thing.”