MSU flute professor debuts one-woman show

MURRAY – On Saturday, a Murray State University flute professor is embarking on an artistic endeavor she has never attempted before: a one-woman show with humorous and poignant stories from her life, interspersed with musical performances on the instrument that has defined her career.
Stephanie Rea has been teaching in Murray State’s Department of Music since 2000. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Old Fine Arts Building’s Performing Arts Hall, Rea will perform a one-woman show she wrote called “The Next Best Thing.”
“I'm not a writer, but I had this idea,” Rea said. “There's this story in my life that really is the biggest reason I decided to become a flutist and then a flute professor. I have told it many, many times over the years in just really short form, and people just love it. I hate it, but people love the story, and I thought, maybe I’ll send this idea in for this public radio thing where they look for story ideas.
“But then, I had a hard time doing that because I don't really know how to describe the story, and I didn't really ever write the story down or anything. So, in having such a hard time just trying to describe the story, I thought, ‘You know what? I'm just going to write the story.’ So then I wrote my first-ever story. … and that's kind of what led me to (create the show).”
After some consideration, Rea thought she might like to read the story at a future recital. The more she thought about it, though, she realized it would feel strange to pause a traditional musical performance to read a story. After quite a bit more brainstorming, she came up with the structure of the show and how she could both talk about what led her to the flute and also include the instrument as part of the presentation.
Without giving away any spoilers for what happens in the story, Rea said she thinks audiences will be entertained by the twists and turns the plot takes. For example, the inciting incident in the story is an accident she experienced as a child.
“The subtitle of the show is, ‘A Flute Professor’s Tragicomic Origin Story,’” Rea said. “There’s an accident that happens; that’s the main thing, and so (the show asks) just how did this accident lead me to flute playing? That's intriguing … and how is this accident sort of funny? It’s how I'm telling the story and all of my thoughts that are related to it that sort of make it funny. There's also some real poignant moments and really heartfelt stuff about how I felt about it at the time as a kid, because it’s a childhood accident story.”
Given the fact that Rea’s show can be traced back to a public radio submission, it is perhaps not surprising that Saturday’s performance is being staged as a benefit concert for WKMS, Murray State’s public radio station and NPR affiliate. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for the station.
Since she went for so long not quite knowing how to describe the work or even what to call it, Rea said she found it helpful to get feedback from WKMS staff when she performed it for them. The station designed a promotional flyer for her, which not only did a good job conveying what the show is, but also warns that it does contain some adult language.
“The flyer says, ‘It’s like a TED Talk … with flute … and the f-word.’ That was their take on it after I performed it for them,” Rea said. “So I thought, ‘OK, it is sort of like a TED Talk.’ It’s engaging and addressing the audience the whole time. It’s not a one-woman show where I’m acting, exactly. I am myself telling you stories, and then there all these elements like the flute-playing in between my stories and a slideshow presentation that goes along with it and illustrates what I'm trying to talk about. … It’s kind of under the guise of this professor educating you and entertaining you with flute music, but then it’s also really funny and also tragic.”
Another Murray State music professor, Meeyoun Park, will accompany parts of the show on piano.
