MSU Japanese major places 2nd in national competition

Murray State Japanese instructor Yoko Hatakeyama, left, and student Ashley Pizzolao are pictured in the Waterfield Library. Pizzolao is a senior Japanese major from Donaldson, Arkansas, and won second place in College Division II during last month’s J.LIVE Talk competition at George Washington University.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – A senior Japanese major at Murray State University recently won second place in her college division at a national competition in Washington, D.C.

Ashley Pizzolao, a senior from Donaldson, Arkansas, won the honor at the J.LIVE Talk competition, which stands for Japanese Learning Inspired Vision & Engagement. The competition was hosted by George Washington University’s Department of East Asian Languages and Literatures last month, and Pizzolao competed with Japanese language students from around the country, placing second in College Division II and winning a silver medal.