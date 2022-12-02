MSU Japanese major places 2nd in national competition

MURRAY – A senior Japanese major at Murray State University recently won second place in her college division at a national competition in Washington, D.C.
Ashley Pizzolao, a senior from Donaldson, Arkansas, won the honor at the J.LIVE Talk competition, which stands for Japanese Learning Inspired Vision & Engagement. The competition was hosted by George Washington University’s Department of East Asian Languages and Literatures last month, and Pizzolao competed with Japanese language students from around the country, placing second in College Division II and winning a silver medal.
The event’s Facebook page says J.LIVE is a “college-level Japanese language speech competition that emphasizes a comprehensive range of learned communication skills. Unlike a traditional speech contest, this competition will evaluate the dynamism, vision and level of engagement of each participant’s presentation, which can include audio-visual materials, audience interaction, and other innovations that enhance his or her talk in a manner similar to the TED (Technology, Entertainment, and Design) talks.”
Pizzolao said she plans to teach Japanese after graduation, and she chose that career path while attending high school at the Arkansas School for Math, Science and the Arts (ASMSA) in Hot Springs. She eventually chose to enroll at Murray State because of its Japanese program.
Pizzolao traveled to the competition with Murray State Japanese instructor Yoko Hatakeyama, whom Pizzolao calls “Hatakeyama Sensei” – essentially meaning “teacher” – in the Japanese tradition. Pizzolao also takes classes with Dr. Akane Shirata, who teaches for Murray State remotely from Washington, D.C. Hatakeyama said she has taken other students to Japanese speech competitions in Tennessee and Kentucky, but had never before gone with one to a national competition.
Pizzolao said that before attending J.LIVE, she had to make it past two preliminary rounds. She said her whole class of about nine people participated in the first round, which required the submission of a two- minute speech. She was later informed that she was one of six semi-finalists, so she then had to send a one-minute speech summarizing to J.LIVE judges a topic that she would discuss in Japanese if invited to the national competition in Washington. The semi-finalists were encouraged to choose a topic that was personal to them.
“My one-minute speech was on crochet and how there’s this negative stereotype attributed to it, like ‘Oh, that’s a grandma hobby. Why are you doing that?’” Pizzolao said.
That proposal got her to the semifinals in Washington, and she had a maximum of six minutes to talk about her topic, followed by questions from the judges, who all spoke Japanese as their first language. Hatakeyama said Pizzolao’s objective was to make the speech as personal as she could and to draw the judges in with the “story” of the speech, demonstrating how she could teach a subject in Japanese.
“Of course, you could talk about big issues such as the Japanese economy, but you really have to put your personality into your topic,” Hatakeyama said.
As part of her speech, Pizzolao talked about how she became interested in crochet after the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.
“I talked about how in 2020, when COVID hit, I was kind of depressed because I had so much free time and nothing to do,” Pizzolao said. “I really wanted to find something that I could do to spend my time that felt productive, so I found crochet on YouTube. I taught myself, and it really helped me a lot because I felt like I was doing something with my time that was valuable. It was important to me, but when I talked to people about it, they were trying to find anything they could to put me down because it’s not a mainstream kind of (hobby).”
Pizzolao said she has often struggled with self-confidence, so to win such a high-profile and prestigious competition felt incredible.
“It’s crazy to me because I have a tendency to put myself down or think of myself as inferior,” she said. “Just knowing that I actually have the ability to stand up there with all those amazing people, it’s mind-blowing to me. … This whole thing was just very shocking to me in general because I didn’t expect to get past the first round and I didn’t expect to get past the second round. And then I definitely didn’t expect to win second in my division, so this whole thing was (unreal). Hatakeyama Sensei and I just kept saying, ‘Wow, this feels like a dream.’”
Pizzolao said that after she graduates, she hopes to enter the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Program in July and teach English for a few years in Japan.
“After that, I really want to move into the translation field,” she said. “I really have a passion for language and translation that I really want to use in the future. I really want to work for a video game company or an entertainment company because I feel like it would be so much fun to be able to bring that joy to other people.”
