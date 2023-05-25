MURRAY – Artificial intelligence (AI) is seemingly being talked about all the time now, and with good reason. It is changing the way we interact with technology – and, by extension, the world – every day.
With AI being such a revolutionary field of computing tech, it’s not surprising that many experts have deep concerns about where it could take society if allowed to continue growing completely unchecked. Dr. Solomon Antony, an associate professor in Murray State University’s Department of Computer Science and Information Systems, said there are many functions of AI that are already making our lives easier and will continue to do so, but leaders in technology, business and government will need to be vigilant in the years ahead to guard against unintended consequences and abuse of the technology.
Antony teaches classes on software development, data analytics, database design and systems analysis, and he also teaches a graduate course called “Business Applications in AI.” Because of all the recent and highly publicized advancements in AI, people tend to think of it as a relatively new technology, but Antony noted that it has been used in some form for decades. One of the most utilized forms of AI is a decision support system (DSS).
“Businesses have been using data for making decisions for a long, long time,” Antony said. “Earlier, it used to be focused on how to best use the data to make good decisions, and if you want to use data to make decisions, you need to come up with some model so that it can predict what will happen or it can assess what risks you will incur if you choose a particular path. So to do those computations, you use mathematics. Simple linear regression models can be used to predict, and there are advanced techniques like logistic regression, and then there are techniques that are based on AI.”
Antony said that from the time computers were first invented, people have been predicting that they would one day become intelligent. In 1950, the British mathematician Alan Turing introduced the concept of the “Turing test” – originally called the “imitation game” – which stated that a system could be considered intelligent if you are interacting with it and you cannot tell that you are talking to a machine. Additional tests to verify whether or not a system is intelligent have been proposed since then, Antony said.
“So humans’ quest to make computers smarter and think like human beings has been going on for a very long time,” Antony said. “What you see now on your cell phone when it recognizes your voice is based on 20-30 years of research that has gone into voice recognition and (studying) how does it interpret the inflections in your tone, and so on, to determine words, then figure out the meanings, and then figure out how to answer you.”
Similar to voice recognition, pattern recognition is used to help computer systems recognize objects in photographs and determine what they are, Antony said. Another commonly used technique is machine learning, in which people feed a system a large amount of information about past historical occurrences in order for the system to make predictions of the future.
“For example, a bank wanting to automate loan processing may have a certain model in their system,” Antony said. “It’s kind of buried in the system; it's not that they are programming at that point, it’s already programmed and it's sitting in the background. So as people type in the information for loan application, the system will automatically figure out and recommend (to) ask for more information, deny the loan or approve the loan. With AI, this is called supervised learning.”
In contrast, an example of unsupervised learning would be a system that analyzes the products customers are buying at the grocery store in order to classify them in different categories, Antony said. A newer and more sophisticated form of AI is deep learning, which Antony said artificially mimics a human’s neural pathways so the system can absorb information, apply that knowledge and make connections.
“Neurons are the individual cells in your brain, and the more connected they are, the better processing they can do,” Antony said. “These connections between neurons kind of become stronger or weaker, depending on how often they're used, so some connections are stronger, some connections are weaker. Some new connections are formed and some connections die out, but the brain is constantly making new connections. So that’s why … when babies are born, they have this brain (which helps them) learn very quickly. That's why you're able to teach a 4-year-old a new language easier than a 14-year-old or a 45-year-old – because the human brain is very ready to absorb and start making those connections (at a young age).
“And so using these concepts of connections between neurons, we have artificial neural networks. Now, we are nowhere close to replicating what a human brain can do. An artificial neural network uses these connections, but we have billions of connections in our brain, whereas the most sophisticated artificial neural networks do not go more than 30,000 or 40,000. So in terms of ability to process, the human brain is a lot more complex than what a computer brain can do. But sorting a lot of data, retaining data quickly and doing calculations quickly, those are things that brain computers are very good at.”
Antony said other examples of AI that have been in use for a while are pharmaceutical companies using it to discover new drugs, retailers fine-tuning their customer relationships and UPS and FedEx using it to optimize their driving routes. What has changed more recently is that there is more “consumer facing“ AI, such as apps for smartphones. With the technology becoming more accessible to the general public, people have taken a lot more notice, he said.
Some of the more sophisticated AI to become available in recent years has led to many innovations, some of which can be used for nefarious purposes. Deepfake technology can use existing video and audio to fabricate realistic-seeming videos in which a real person – whether famous or not – can be manipulated to do or say things they never did or said.
“Whenever new technologies are introduced, there's always scammers,” Antony said. “When email was introduced, you had these emails from ‘Kenyan princes’ saying, ‘If you send me $200, I’ll send you $5 million,’ and that kind of thing. Then you had phone scams where they call you and tell you things that are not true, and unless you pay up, something's going to happen. So whenever there's new technology, there's always going to be people who want to abuse the technology. As consumers, I think we need to be more alert to those kind of things. (With) AI, it’s becoming harder to distinguish real content from fake content.”
The popular chat bot known as ChatGPT has led many to worry about written works being more commonly generated by AI, and colleges and universities have had to take measures to watch out for students using the program to produce essays for class assignments. Antony said it was much easier to catch plagiarism when that usually meant simply taking content from the internet and passing it off as one’s own work. With ChatGPT, though, you can ask it a question or give it a prompt, and it creates wholly new sentences, making it hard for professors to trace the writing to its source.
However, Antony said it is becoming more common for professors to essentially use AI to fight AI. He said he and several other professors he knows have used a program that spots cheating with an algorithm that detects AI-produced content. While that program might improve over time, though, he said its assessments right now are only accurate about 67% of the time.
“The problem is, as an instructor and academician, I shouldn't have to worry about policing and doing detective work,” he said. “My expertise is in teaching and having people learn stuff, not how to find what is wrong, how these two (documents) are similar or not. With ChatGPT coming into the system, we need to find a different way of testing students’ learning.”
Although Antony doesn’t claim to have all the answers, he believes something will have to be done to deal with the problems caused by the abuse of AI. For example, he said Russia has used AI to quickly spread misinformation about the war in Ukraine, so it is clear that the abuse of technology has major national security implications.
“I think having some sort of international body that self-regulates these businesses is (one possible action),” Antony said. “All the businesses that are developing AI technology must come together to set some standards, not only for developers, but also security standards and safety standards and and so on. Right now, it’s not there yet, but they need to do that sometime. Since it's something that spans the globe, it's not just one government that can (manage the issue). Perhaps you can block off a particular country, but that's not going to stop other countries from finding other ways to harm each other. So the companies that are involved need to come together and set different standards for security and safety. Also, each government should have some idea about these technologies and how to keep it within boundaries so that people won't get hurt.”
As one example of the type of preventative work that can be done, Antony said some companies have hired “white hat hackers” to examine AI technology to look for vulnerabilities and potential for abuse.
