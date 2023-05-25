MURRAY – Artificial intelligence (AI) is seemingly being talked about all the time now, and with good reason. It is changing the way we interact with technology – and, by extension, the world – every day.

With AI being such a revolutionary field of computing tech, it’s not surprising that many experts have deep concerns about where it could take society if allowed to continue growing completely unchecked. Dr. Solomon Antony, an associate professor in Murray State University’s Department of Computer Science and Information Systems, said there are many functions of AI that are already making our lives easier and will continue to do so, but leaders in technology, business and government will need to be vigilant in the years ahead to guard against unintended consequences and abuse of the technology.