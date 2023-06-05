MSU Regents pass budget, extend Jackson’s contract

Outgoing Murray State University Board of Regents Chair Don Tharpe, center, is seen being presented with a plaque and certificate of appreciation by incoming Chair Leon Owens, left, and Murray State President Bob Jackson.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The Murray State Board of Regents unanimously voted at its quarterly meeting last Friday to approve a one-year extension to President Bob Jackson’s contract and to pass the 2023-24 budget with a 2.9% tuition increase and a total of $3 million in salary increases for faculty and staff.

The $165.9 million includes salary increases in a range of 3.3% to 5.5%. Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley said the average increase will be about 4.7%, which is the largest salary increase since 2000. She said the state appropriation for the university had not increased this year, so tuition and fees make up the entire revenue base for this budget. She added that the rate of the tuition increase was determined largely by the parameters set by the Council on Postsecondary Education.