MURRAY – Citing inflation and a variety of other factors, the Murray State University Board of Regents voted Friday to temporarily pause its public-private partnership plans to build a new dining hall and two new residence halls.
The university administration and the board first began talking in 2019 about seeking a public-private partnership – known as a P3 – with an outside entity to develop, design, build, finance, operate and maintain student housing and dining facilities. Murray State aims to replace Winslow Dining Hall and several aging residence halls, and a P3 had been sought to share the risk for upfront costs and budget, speed up the schedule, leverage the developer’s construction experience and streamline the legal process, among other benefits. The board voted in June to authorize Murray State President Bob Jackson to execute a pre-development services agreement with Rise Development, LLC.
In Friday’s quarterly board meeting, Jackson said Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley, Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood and others had spent thousands of hours on the planning for the P3 over the last few years. However, after getting through the first big hurdle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson said a variety of other factors had led the administration to re-evaluate the speed at which the project can feasibly proceed.
“We didn’t expect a pandemic, but we got one, so we slowed (the P3) down for two years,” Jackson said. “We didn’t expect the inflationary environment that we’re in, the supply chain problems that we’re in, some of the labor shortage issues that we’re dealing with, and the list goes on and on.”
Dudley elaborated on the headwinds Murray State is facing in moving forward with the project for the time-being.
“Initially, we have two residence halls in our project and the dining hall, with the goal to raze Hart (Residence Hall) and Winslow and to develop green space in that housing complex,” Dudley said. “Those were our main goals in a phased manner. The timing of all of that is something we’ll have to work out as we go through the project. One thing we wanted to talk to the board about – at least, the primary thing today – are really those risk factors that we have. They’re unique to the environment we’re in today in western Kentucky and the country and, I would venture to guess, the world.
“… The project has been bid by Rise and our partners, and as costs began to come in from subcontractors, we learned quickly that the cost of construction is more than we would have hoped. The supply chain and labor chain is just an unknown. It’s something that we experience ourselves on our own (in-house) projects; it’s not unknown to us because we’re experiencing it in western Kentucky, but it adds another risk factor to this project. Then we add the interest rate component; interest rates are in an unprecedented place right now, and they have actually increased at an unprecedented speed. So all of those factors together made us really step back and look at the project as we were to proceed.
“Our intent was really to kick this off and move forward in the first of the calendar year … We talked with Rise and tried to learn what they were seeing in the industry. They do this all over, and they do this for lots of other schools (where) they’ve got projects. I think they’re in the same place; they’re seeing the same with other projects, so we brought this to the board with a recommendation to temporarily pause the project.”
Dudley also said Rise had requested that the board extend its pre-development agreement with the firm from June 30, 2023, to Dec 30, 2023. She said the administration’s plan is to continue to monitor the project and meet regularly with Rise to determine at what point it would make sense to advertise bids again.
After the Finance Committee voted to recommend the pausing of the P3 and extension of the agreement with Rise, the full board also voted to approve.
The board also voted to approve the retirement of several academic programs, while also approving the creation of a new Master of Science and Wildlife Conservation Biology program. The programs being retired are:
• Teacher Education and Professional Development
• Teacher Education and Professional Development/Elementary
• Teacher Education and Professional Development/Middle School
• Global Language/Japanese Translation & Interpretation Track
• Global Language/Japanese Teaching Certification Track
• Global Language/Japanese Track
• Creative Writing — Bachelor of Fine Arts
• Creative Writing — Master of Fine Arts
The academic program changes were approved by the University Academic Council and the Office of the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs before the Academic Excellence and Scholarly Activities Committee reviewed the proposals and voted to recommend the changes to the full board Friday. Committee Chair Melony Shemberger said that while the Japanese tracks are being retired, a minor and certificate option in Japanese will continue.
The board also voted to approve recommendations from the Honorary Doctorate Committee to award two honorary doctorates. A posthumous honorary doctorate will go to Mary Ford Holland, who was the first African-American student to ever attend Murray State. Another will go to retired Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham, who is a 1962 Murray State alum. President Bob Jackson said only 60 honorary doctorates had been awarded in the university’s history.
The board also voted to approve second readings of a revision to its leave of absence without compensation policy and the new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy for university athletics.
