MURRAY – Citing inflation and a variety of other factors, the Murray State University Board of Regents voted Friday to temporarily pause its public-private partnership plans to build a new dining hall and two new residence halls.

The university administration and the board first began talking in 2019 about seeking a public-private partnership – known as a P3 – with an outside entity to develop, design, build, finance, operate and maintain student housing and dining facilities. Murray State aims to replace Winslow Dining Hall and several aging residence halls, and a P3 had been sought to share the risk for upfront costs and budget, speed up the schedule, leverage the developer’s construction experience and streamline the legal process, among other benefits. The board voted in June to authorize Murray State President Bob Jackson to execute a pre-development services agreement with Rise Development, LLC.