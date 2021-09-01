WAVERLY, Tenn. – A Murray State University student from Waverly, Tennessee and her mother lost the home they share due to the flooding that community suffered on Aug. 21. Although she said she is devastated by the loss, Ellie Burns is simply relieved that her mother was rescued from the flooded house and is safe.
Ellie said she woke up early that Saturday to prepare for an event with her sorority, Delta Zeta, and she remained in contact with her mother, Brandy Burns, throughout the morning as the rain continued to fall back home. Although her mother didn’t fear for her life at first, the situation grew more dire every time they spoke, Ellie said.
“I remember waking up at 6 a.m. to go to a sorority recruitment, and I kept getting text messages about Waverly flooding, and then the WPSD app was going off saying, ‘Flood warning in your area,’” Ellie said. “I thought if Murray was flooding, Waverly must be, so I called my mom and she said, ‘Nope, everything’s dry. The creek’s in its banks and I’m good.’”
With her anxiety resolved for the moment, Ellie ended the conversation. A little while later, her mother requested that Ellie ask her fiancé, Jack Tearman, what he thought the rotten egg odor was that she had started smelling in her home. Thinking it was a natural gas leak, Tearman advised her to call the gas company. It turned out that their natural gas tank had been damaged by the rushing waters.
“She called the gas guy, and by that time it was about 8 o’clock,” Ellie said. “My stepdad (Brandy’s fiancé) called her and said, ‘Hey, pack a bag, it’s starting to rain harder and the creeks are getting up.’”
Ellie said she grew up in that house and it had flooded before, but not severely. She said they had a sump pump in the basement, but it is fairly old, and after Brandy told her she was packing a bag, Ellie asked that she just let her know when she left the house.
“Then she called me again and said, ‘The water just came around the junior high; it’s not coming from the creek banks.’ So it was coming from the front of our house around the school,” Ellie said. “Then she said, ‘It’s in the house. I’m OK right now. Susie’s here with me. I’m not alone.’ Susie is my mom’s best friend and she came because she just lost her house due to flooding. So I said, ‘OK, text me every 30 minutes and let me know.’ Because I am a worrier.
“Time goes by and she says, ‘OK, we’re upstairs and the water is five steps from being up here with us.’ So freakout mode is starting to set in (with me) and my stomach’s dropping. She says, ‘We’re safe. A little bit of water is upstairs. I can see the basement through the floor, but we’re OK.’ I said, ‘OK, good.’
“About 8:30-ish, she called me and said, ‘I’m just going to let you know we’re on the roof. I don’t know if I’m going to make it. I might drown. Just know – love your sister (Alyson Burns Johnson), love Jack, love Brad.’ That’s my mom’s fiancé, and they had just gotten engaged the day prior, and she waited 12 1/2 years after my parents got divorced to get remarried. So I didn’t know if two weeks earlier was the last time I was going to see her – and as soon as she could get out ‘I love you,’ the phone cut off. So I was (feeling like I was going) to throw up.”
Ellie said she couldn’t reach anyone in her hometown at that point because all the phone systems appeared to be down, including medical services. Then about three hours later, she received a text from a number she didn’t recognize saying, “We’re safe. We’re at the hospital.” Not sure who it was, she asked to be excused from her sorority meeting, left the room and called the number. The call was breaking up, but it sounded like her mother’s voice.
“At that point, I just dropped to my knees crying,” Ellie said. “I was happy, but I was still sick to my stomach. I thought, ‘If someone is playing a sick joke on me right now, I am going to be more upset than I already am.’ But then the phone cut out again, so I couldn’t confirm if it was my mom or not, but then she finally FaceTimed me with one of the MacBooks at the hospital since the hospital was on a generator. So I got to see my mom’s face and I knew she was OK.”
Brandy told Ellie that someone had come by the house in a boat and rescued her. Since that time, Brandy has been staying in a hotel in Camden, Tennessee and driving back and forth between there and Waverly to meet with insurance adjusters and representatives with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Ellie said the house has been condemned and still has not dried out.
“As of now, we’ve been talking to a bunch of people and health inspectors say they there is no way to salvage it,” Ellie said. “There is mold growing and water in there. … If the wind blows hard enough, it’s going to crumble the house down because our support beams are down.”
While Ellie is incredibly sad to see her childhood home in the shape it is, with more than 20 people having perished from the flood, it’s not lost on her how fortunate she is that her mother survived.
“Everything that was in that house, I watched my mom build and work her way up to get,” Ellie said, later adding. “It is (tough to see), but I am one of the lucky ones that still has their parents that they can go home and hold.”
Ellie said she and her mother went to their home church on Sunday, and the service put into perspective just how devastated Waverly has been by the flooding.
“We went to church Sunday morning. My mother was adamant about it; she wasn’t letting anything stop her,” Ellie said. “Our pastor asked everyone to stand up who’s lost a loved one and everyone to stand up who’s lost a home. Over 25 families stood up. That was gut-wrenching.”
Members of Glendale Road Church of Christ traveled to Waverly on Monday to assist in the relief efforts, and Ellie said she actually goes to church there when she is in Murray. She said members have also called her to see if there was anything they could do for her and her mother.
