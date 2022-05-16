MSU Tuesday concert to honor Black’s retirement

MURRAY – Dr. Randall Black’s former music students will honor him on the occasion of his retirement Tuesday night with a special concert in the Performing Arts Hall.
The concert will begin at 6 p.m., and it caps off a 36-year career at Murray State. Black, known as “Randy” to all who know him, joined the Department of Music in 1986 after having received his Bachelor of Music from Southern Illinois University and his Master and Doctor of Music from Indiana University. According to his retirement announcement on the College of Humanities and Fine Arts website, over the course of career, he has chaired the vocal/choral programs and taught undergraduate and graduate level voice and diction courses, repertoire, pedagogy and Honors music, and also directed the MSU Opera Workshop. For 17 years, starting in 2001, he also served as the student life dean and then academic dean for the Commonwealth Honors Academy.
Black said this marks his 44th year teaching at the collegiate level, with 38 years as a professor and six years before that as a graduate assistant. He and his wife, Kim – who retired three years ago as Murray Elementary School’s music teacher – moved to Murray in 1986, and Black said his plan was originally to stay a minimum of two years and a maximum of four before moving on. Obviously, his life took a different direction.
“At two years, I got an offer, at three years, I got an offer, and at four years, I got an offer to move to different places – and we kept finding reasons to stay,” Black said. “I think the last time I considered moving was the year 2000. Kay Bates, my colleague of many, many years, told me, ‘You know, it’s a shame that this is your first job out of graduate school. … If it was your second or third, you’d never look anywhere else because you’d realize how really nice it is.’ But because it wasn’t, I had to keep looking, and I think the last place I considered moving was Ohio State. That would have been a good move career-wise, but I absolutely have no regrets for staying at Murray State. Not just me, but my family, was truly embraced by the university and the community. We’ve raised our kids here, and we’ve had a blast.”
Black said he recently told his colleagues at his final faculty meeting that one of the main reasons he has loved working at Murray State is that the faculty, especially in the music department, are so student-centered.
“I think of Ray Conklin, who was here for a long time, and I think of Roger Reichmuth, who served the university, both in the music department and almost every other department at the university, finishing up as vice president for development, and people that are there now. I won’t mention specific names because I can’t mention enough of them. They really come to work every day to give the students their very best and make the students the very best that they can be.”
Black said he has had many terrific students over the years, some of whom are still professional musicians. A few months ago, he learned that his former and present students had been corresponding with Kim to plan a special event to celebrate his retirement. It turned out that the faculty were also planning something for a different semester, so the events were consolidated and will culminate with Tuesday’s concert. He said some people he knows have asked why it isn’t on a weekend, but there was no way around it because of the busy schedules of some of his former students, such as Anthony Clark Evans, an Elizabethtown resident and Owensboro native who has sung baritone for opera companies around the country.
“Clark Evans, who is probably one of my most famous former students, only has two days this year that are free, and they were the 17th and the 18th of May,” Black said. “So, he is going to come back and be featured prominently in the recital.”
Not all of Black’s former students became professional singers, but many have found success in other fields, and he feels fortunate to have been able to guide them toward doing what they love. One of those students was Brian Finch, who helped develop the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum and serves as manager of tours and museum operations. Black said Finch once told him he had cried when Black suggested considering a different career, but was now grateful for that guidance because it led him where he is today.
Black recalled: “He said, ‘I want to thank you for it. You were absolutely right. I liked the idea of music, but the actual hard work of getting up and doing the practice and the relentless work didn’t appeal.’ He said, ‘Now, for my work, I can’t wait to get up in the morning.’”
“I’m thrilled that some of them are teachers and some of them are ministers of music,” Black continued. “Some of them are not doing music in their career now, but they’re performing in community theater and other types of productions. I’m thrilled that music is still part of their lives.”
Black added that he is proud of the recordings on which he has worked in the past, and he will have copies of those albums to give away at the concert. They include a collection of 49 songs by Kentucky composer Joseph Baber; “Then Sings My Soul,” a collection of classical sacred works; and “All Is Calm, All Is Bright,” a collection of classical Christmas pieces.
“Everybody that comes will get free CDs,” he said.
