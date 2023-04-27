MURRAY – Murray State University held a town hall meeting Tuesday to discuss the draft 2023-24 budget, announcing a planned tuition increase of 2.9% and what President Bob Jackson called the largest salary increase in 23 years.
In his introduction, Jackson said 72% of the budget is enrollment driven, and 75% of the university’s expenses are areas related to faculty and staff, such as salaries and benefits. He said a total of $6.2 million is being reallocated to meet the demands of the budget.
“If you look at the gross revenues of our budget, they haven't changed in this new budget a great deal,” Jackson said. “They're not going up a lot, but they're not going down. There's been no appropriation cuts from Frankfort, so what you're going to see is a reallocation. You're not going to see budgets that are cut necessarily; they're being reallocated across the university into cost of living increases, as well as benefit increases (that) are covering those benefit costs that we've referenced earlier.”
Jackson later added, “Today, you will see the largest salary increase – cost of living increase – in 23 years, and there’s no loss or change in employee benefits,” Jackson said. “And we're not passing along any cost of health insurance or other benefits to our employees. That's significant.”
Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley elaborated on the cost of living adjustments (COLA), saying that it will cost around $3 million for all employees and is the largest increase since Fiscal Year 2000.
“Our COLA is a range; it’s range of 3.3% to 5.5%, and this is across the board,” Dudley said. “What that means is we have 3% across the board, along with a $500 flat component. That's why you have a range. We have employees up and down the pay scale, and those percentage increases vary based on that. That's the COLA model that we're proposing; that model averages to 4.57% COLA.
“(For) health insurance we made a commitment when everybody went through open enrollment for Plan Year ‘23 to hold our employee share flat. We've done that for for ‘21, ‘22 and ‘23. The last increase we had was in ‘20. That's costing us $1.3 million, but we're holding that commitment. That's a factor in this budget.”
Jackson said $5 million out of the $6.2 million in reallocations is to pay for the salary and benefits increases.
“When we started this process, we set aside the goal of $5 million to make sure that we reallocated that amount in order to cover those cost of living increases that are in this budget,” Jackson said.
Dudley said the administration is proposing a 2.9% increase in student tuition and mandatory fees this year. She said the Council on Postsecondary Education set a cap of 5% on tuition increases for each two-year period, and universities are also not allowed to increase tuition more than 3% in one year. The budget also includes a 3% increase in dining fee increases, and the university continues to keep a contingency budget of $2 million in case of emergency, Dudley said.
Jackson also touched on the impact of the university’s pension liability, which was codified by the General Assembly in the 2021 legislative session with House Bill 8. Jackson said Murray State’s obligation will increase by $341,300 annually for four years.
“So for the next four years, we will have a $341,000, approximately, increase in our pension costs that we have to budget for each year too, so we'll be talking about that a great deal as we go forward,” Jackson said.
Jackson also said the budget sets aside a pool of $100,000 for additional compensation, which will be distributed based on the findings of an employee compensation study. That study is expected to be completed this fall, he said.
“As many of you know … we're going through a compensation study at the university for faculty and staff,” Jackson said. “We're going to be doing benchmark studies against our peer institutions, looking at whether there's issues or not, so $100,000 is being set aside regarding compression (compensation issues that develop over time) and regarding other issues. Some departments are worse than others in regard to that topic. Some are not bad, possibly at all, and some we really have to address.”
The budget also includes $1.8 million in scholarship increases and sets a new minimum wage for student workers at $8 an hour. Jackson said some students are currently paid less and some are paid more than $8 an hour, but that will be the new baseline.
Vice President of Student Affairs Don Robertson talked about several expenses related to student life, including the E-sports lounge that is being built in the Curris Center. He said it is a significant investment, but that he and the rest of the administration believe it will “pay significant dividends for enhancement of campus life and recruitment.” Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood spoke about major projects slated on campus, including the new building for the School of Nursing and Health Professions. That building is expected to be constructed somewhere between Alexander Hall and the Blackburn Science Building in an area that is currently a parking lot, and Youngblood said the lost parking spaces will be replaced elsewhere on campus. The new nursing building is currently projected to open in January 2026, he said.
The Murray State Board of Regents plans to vote on the budget at its upcoming June 2 meeting.
