MURRAY – Murray State University held a town hall meeting Tuesday to discuss the draft 2023-24 budget, announcing a planned tuition increase of 2.9% and what President Bob Jackson called the largest salary increase in 23 years.

In his introduction, Jackson said 72% of the budget is enrollment driven, and 75% of the university’s expenses are areas related to faculty and staff, such as salaries and benefits. He said a total of $6.2 million is being reallocated to meet the demands of the budget.