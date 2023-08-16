MURRAY – The first day of classes started at Murray State University Tuesday, and the institution is looking at possibly the largest incoming freshman class in its history.

According to a news release, based on preliminary data, Murray State’s overall student enrollment this year includes representation from each of the 50 states for the first time, as well as students from 55 different countries. The numbers will not be official until the university sends its final enrollment report to the Council on Postsecondary Education in October, but if they hold up and don’t drop much, Murray State is on track for a record year, President Bob Jackson said.