MURRAY – The first day of classes started at Murray State University Tuesday, and the institution is looking at possibly the largest incoming freshman class in its history.
According to a news release, based on preliminary data, Murray State’s overall student enrollment this year includes representation from each of the 50 states for the first time, as well as students from 55 different countries. The numbers will not be official until the university sends its final enrollment report to the Council on Postsecondary Education in October, but if they hold up and don’t drop much, Murray State is on track for a record year, President Bob Jackson said.
“It's one of the largest classes ever, and I suspect it's going to surpass the largest class, which was about 1,626,” Jackson said Monday after attending the annual Blue & Gold Celebration for freshmen in Lovett Auditorium. “We have 1,670 students today with class schedules that are registered and living on campus or living in the community. So, I suspect this will be largest class ever. If not, it'll be the one of the top two or three.”
Jackson said there are so many students enrolled at the moment that there are not enough rooms on campus to hold them all. He said it took a great deal of work by every university employee to get to this point. Although the numbers might be impressive, Jackson said they were not a shock to him because of that steady work over the last five years.
“You know, I'm really not surprised,” he said. “There's been so many wonderful faculty, staff, administrators, the Enrollment Management Office, the recruiting team, Student Financial Services, the Board of Regents; that list goes on and on. I started this mantra in 2018, when I assumed this job, of ‘We’re all recruiters and we're all retention specialists.’ I’ve said that to this community as well, and everyone has responded, and they responded in a very positive way. I think it shows you, with everyone working together, what you can do, and I think we're seeing the results of that.
“Now, the pandemic messed things up. I think we would have seen some of this activity sooner than today if not for the pandemic. There were a couple of hard years in the middle of this too, and that makes it even more special to get to this point. Housing is full. We’ve secured off-campus housing as well, and that’s the first time that’s happened in 25-plus years.”
Jackson said that as of Monday, the university had housed 32 students off campus. While there are future plans to build more residence halls, the pandemic – besides slowing enrollment progress – also caused construction costs to skyrocket, delaying Murray State’s goal to increase its housing capacity. The administration and the Board of Regents had originally hoped to proceed earlier this year with a public-private partnership – commonly referred to as P3 – to finance the construction of two new residence halls and a new dining facility to replace the aging Winslow Dining Hall. Those plans began in 2019 before the pandemic hit, but because of the unpredictability of costs and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates multiple times over the last year to slow inflation, the board voted at its December 2022 quarterly meeting to put the P3 plans on hold for the time being.
“After the pandemic, we had an unprecedented period in our economy, with 11 interest rate increases in a year,” Jackson said. “So that changed how you build new residence halls. We had them designed, we have the engineering work done, and I suspect in the months ahead, you'll see some activity there. Of course, we're building a new School of Nursing and Health Professions building, which will help with additional students and recruiting and retention as well.”
During Monday’s Blue & Gold Celebration – which is part of the Great Beginnings program to acclimate students to the campus and greater community – Jackson and others on the Lovett Auditorium stage got a chance to see the massive freshman class all gathered in one location. In addition to hearing an inspirational speech from Murray State alumnus Aaron Jackson, the students also listened to a bit of advice from Jackson on how to make the most of their college experience.
“I’m going to give you (several) pieces of advice, and they’re paraphrased from advice I was given a long time ago,” Jackson said. “First, enjoy yourself while you're here. Enjoy yourself, have fun, make new friends. Every state in the country has a student in every state in your class, all 50 states. You're going to meet people from all over the world; 55 countries are represented in your class at Murray State University. Again, you're going to meet people from all over the state, all over the United States and all over the world.
“Enjoy yourself; you will make your best friends for life here. I did. They’re the first people to call you during a bad time, they’re the people who will stand up with you at your wedding, and they call you when you have a need. Your best friends will be made here. That's been the case for a long time.”
Jackson also advised the students to make good choices, both inside and outside of the classroom. He reminded them to ask for help when they need it, adding that the Health Services office is near his office and easy for students to access.
