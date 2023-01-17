Murray Board of Education votes in favor of Opengate system

MURRAY – The Murray Board of Education had several items on its agenda for its first meeting of 2023. Several students and a teacher were given special recognition and several key items were discussed.
Newly-elected board members Robyn Pizzo, Shawn Smee and Gina Winchester were sworn into office at the beginning of the meeting. Smee and Winchester were re-elected in November and Pizzo was elected for her first term. The board also elected Dr. Richard Crouch as chairman and Shawn Smee as vice-chairman.
Murray Middle School student Analise Renfroe was awarded second place in the Deaf Spelling Bee State Championship. She was accompanied by MMS Educational Interpreter Angela Wallace as Renfroe was recognized for her hard work and knowledge.
The Murray Middle School Bring Joy Club students stepped up to recognize the school board members and thanked them for all their dedicated work. They put together a presentation with students giving thanks to the board members, as well as presenting thank you cards to each of them. They also put together a poster that the students signed as a token of gratitude to the board members.
Murray High School Band Director Tim Zeiss was recognized by the board for being awarded the Kentucky Music Education Association State High School Teacher of the Year. This is his 15th year in education and since he join the MHS staff, the band program has grown, according to Whitney York, assistant superintendent of instruction and human resources. The band currently has 110 band members, which is approximately a quarter of the high school students.
Murray Independent superintendent Coy Samons praised the maintenance department and director Jim Baurer and said they did an outstanding job working through the cold snap in December.
“They battled that weather during the entire cold snap,” Samons said. “They made sure that our buildings were protected and did an exceptional job. We had some situations, but on the first day when students were to return to school, we were ready to go.”
The MISD students attending the Area Technology Center students has risen from approximately 30 students to approximately 90, it was announced. The primary purpose of the area technology center is to serve high school students by enhancing and expanding student career options that lead to continuation of education at the post-secondary level and/or successful employment upon graduation from high school. This school serves both Calloway County and Murray High students.
Chairman Richard Crouch commended MISD for its test scores. Crouch said the test scores had improved despite the pandemic and congratulated the students and faculty on their scores.
Superintendent Samons opened discussion on The Opengate System which will give MISD a weapons detection systems for the protection of the MISD students. Weapons detection systems are designed to detect knives and guns so that no weapons can enter the schools. The technology manufacturer is Communications Technology Incorporated in Chesterfield, Missouri, and the total cost of this technology is $116,182.72. Three bids were received with this one being the less expensive bid. Board member Pizzo made a motion to table the discussion until the next board meeting in February.
“Have we heard from parents, or students, or teachers about how they feel about walking through a metal detector every day on their way to learning?” Pizzo asked. “Is that setting up the best learning environment for our students by inviting them into the school and saying we do not trust you?”
Pizzo’s motion failed to receive a second. Board member Winchester made the motion to accept the bid on the Opengate System from Communications Technology Incorporated with a second from Smee. The motion passed 3-1 with Pizzo voting no.
With the resignation of board member Gayle Rogers in December, there is a vacancy on the board. Two applications have been received for the board vacancy. The board voted unanimously to approve a special meeting in order to meet with the applicants.
The next board meeting will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.
