Murray Board of Education votes in favor of Opengate system

Pictured is Analise Renfroe, right, MMS sixth grade students, who was recognized during the January MISD Board meeting as Kentucky’s Second Place Deaf Spelling Bee winner. Angela Wallace, left, MMS sign language interpreter, was in attendance with Renfroe and said that originally the deaf spelling was canceled due to COVID and when it resumed, they registered immediately. Renfroe competed against 14 other Kentucky students and practicing meant studying a list of 100 words for the competition which was held in Elizabethtown.

 Photo by SHERRY PURDOM

MURRAY – The Murray Board of Education had several items on its agenda for its first meeting of 2023. Several students and a teacher were given special recognition and several key items were discussed.

Newly-elected board members Robyn Pizzo, Shawn Smee and Gina Winchester were sworn into office at the beginning of the meeting. Smee and Winchester were re-elected in November and Pizzo was elected for her first term. The board also elected Dr. Richard Crouch as chairman and Shawn Smee as vice-chairman.