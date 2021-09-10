MURRAY – The Murray City Council voted 10-1 Thursday to approve an agreement to transfer ownership of the Murray-Calloway County Park System solely to the city.
The city and county have had joint ownership of the park system since 1974,and have shared maintenance costs during that time. The agreement, which was drafted by City Attorney Warren Hopkins and County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger, states, “… in recent years, it has become increasingly more difficult for the Park to attain the necessary funding to cover expenses to maintain the Park in proper condition. The City and County have relied more and more on donations, in-kind contributions and programming to help bolster the funding for the park. Unfortunately, it appears this may be the case for several years to come. Currently, there is a dire need for additional funding for much-needed repairs maintenance and future growth. … the governing bodies of both the City and County believe that, in order to bring the park up to our community’s standards and promote future growth, the City is in the best position to assume the responsibility and management of our local parks system. Both governmental entities believe this transition will best serve the interests of our community now and in the future.”
As soon as Mayor Bob Rogers brought up the agreement, Councilman Jeremy Bell, who currently represents the council on the Park Board, moved to approve it. Of the 11 council members present, only Danny Hudspeth voted no. Dan Miller was absent, but had previously voted to have the city and county hammer out the agreement.
Bell next moved to have the city draft a resolution “terminating the joint operation of the park system with the county, and further, terminating the Murray-Calloway County Park Board and authorizing (the mayor) to establish a new committee or department at his sole and absolute discretion for the management, operation and control of the park system under the ownership of the city.”
After Bell’s motion was seconded, Rogers took a voice vote, and no one opposed it. Before the vote, Hudspeth praised the Park Board for its work, adding that it was “nothing short of remarkable” what it had done with the limited funds it had been given. He said the board had probably raised about $500,000 in the last 15 years and established one of the first disc golf courses in Kentucky, as well as one of the “premier dog parks in the state.” Bell said he agreed, noting that Park Board members are not paid and have done more work than the public realizes to keep the parks open.
Both actions are contingent upon the Calloway County Fiscal Court also approving the agreement. The court is scheduled to hold a special-called meeting at 8:30 this morning at the Miller Courthouse Annex to vote on the matter.
After the meeting, Hudspeth explained his reasons for voting against the agreement.
“It’s always going to be a city-county park,” Hudspeth said. “Regardless of who owns it, city and county people are going to come to this park, and we just kind of let the county off (the hook for) their fiscal responsibility on sharing the expense of running that. I think there was a better way.”
In addition to some recent difficulty in securing a $500,000 donation from The Murray Bank, Hudspeth noted that the Park Board had also faced the problem of deciding what to do about the Central Park swimming pool, which has been closed since the fall of 2019. An assessment commissioned by the Park Board that year estimated that the needed repairs and upgrades to the pool could cost anywhere from $700,000 to $2.5 million, depending on how far the board decided to go with improvements.
“The park would never have had the funds to repair the pool, so it should have always been a joint venture with the county, city and the community and Park Board,” Hudspeth said, adding that he thinks a park tax would be the ultimate solution to the park system’s financial woes.
•••
The council also voted to return custody of a ladder truck to Murray State University. Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said the truck was purchased in the early 1990s, and although the Murray Fire Department operated the truck, it was always owned by the university. He said that in the last few years, repairs have become more and more frequent and parts have gotten much harder to find. It has now been out of service for roughly the last month-and-a-half, he said.
Matt Turner, the City of Murray’s central garage supervisor, told Public Safety Committee members earlier in the evening that the truck is 27 years old, and Pologruto said the manufacturer does not recommend attempting to refurbish any truck more than 15 years old. For reliability reasons, Turner said the National Fire Protection Association recommends removing any truck 20 years or older from service if it has not been refurbished within 12-15 years of its production.
“We are well over the recommended time of this truck being in service,” Turner said. “As I’m sure the chief can tell you, when this truck’s on the job, it is supporting life, and we could have potentially something very bad happen if this truck fails while in the process of a rescue or a fire.”
City Administrator Jim Osborne said that since Murray State owns the truck, the city will need to notify the university in writing and transfer ownership.
In other business:
• The council voted to accept a bid for an electrical upgrade to the water treatment plant. Hudspeth said four bids were submitted and the low bid was from Crofton-based State Electric Company Inc. for $1,975,154.
• The council heard the first reading of the ordinance to set the 2021-22 tax rates. The finance committee previously decided to leave taxes at the same level they were in the previous year, and the full council heard the first reading of the tax rate ordinance. The ad valorem rate on real property, tangible property and vehicles and watercraft will all be 32.46 cents per $100 of assessed value. For example, if someone owned a house worth $100,000, that person would pay $324.60 on that house to the city. The council will vote on the second reading for tax rates at its next meeting on Sept. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.