Human Rights Commission ordinance debated

Chris Hartman, executive director of the Kentucky Fairness Campaign, speaks at Thursday's Murray City Council meeting as he tries to convince council members to make further revisions to the Human Rights Commission ordinance before passing a proposed amended ordinance. However, the council voted 7-5 to pass the version recommended by Murray's Human Rights Commission on the second reading.

MURRAY – The Murray City Council voted 7-5 Thursday to approve changes to the city’s Human Rights Commission ordinance.

The ordinance says that the purpose of amending the ordinance is to clarify the purpose of the HRC and bring the ordinance into compliance with current Kentucky statutes. HRC Chair S.G. Carthell said the ordinance that established the commission has not been changed since 1978.

Tags

Recommended for you