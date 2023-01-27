MURRAY – The Murray City Council voted 7-5 Thursday to approve changes to the city’s Human Rights Commission ordinance.
The ordinance says that the purpose of amending the ordinance is to clarify the purpose of the HRC and bring the ordinance into compliance with current Kentucky statutes. HRC Chair S.G. Carthell said the ordinance that established the commission has not been changed since 1978.
Carthell said that while a person who has a human rights complaint can take it directly to the state, commissioners still wanted to be able to have input on local complaints and make a recommendation to the state HRC. He said he knows that the revised ordinance is not perfect, but he felt that if adjustments need to be made later, the commission could do that and bring it back to the council. He said the HRC spent several years working on the document and had voted unanimously to forward it to the council for approval.
Chris Hartman, executive director of the Kentucky Fairness Campaign, spoke to the council about the ordinance, saying that it still leaves a gap in discrimination protections. He said that while the language includes protections against discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity, there is no enforcement mechanism other than forwarding complaints to the state HRC. He said that would work for housing and employment discrimination, but when it comes to public accommodations, LGBTQ people are not protected at either the federal or state level.
After a motion was made and seconded to pass the ordinance, Councilman Wesley Bolin encouraged the other council members to table the ordinance for further review. He said he appreciated the work the HRC had done on the revisions, but he thought the flaws in the ordinance could and should be fixed before passage. He said that after Paducah passed its fairness ordinance in 2016, he hoped Murray would follow suit. Although Murray has not, Bolin said about 15 other cities have passed fairness ordinances since then, protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination in public accommodations such as businesses, public transportation, parks and public buildings. Councilman Terry Strieter agreed and suggested forming a subcommittee to review the ordinance and suggest changes to the full council.
The ordinance passed 7-5, with Danny Hudspeth, Monty McCuiston, John Mark Roberts, Alice Rouse, Jeremy Bell, Linda Cherry and Johnny Bohannon voting yes and Bolin, Strieter, Bonnie Higginson, Rose Ross Elder and Joe Darnall voting no.
The council heard the first reading of proposed revisions to the city’s alcoholic beverage control ordinance, which would allow restaurants to serve alcohol on Sundays starting at 11 a.m. The current Sunday start time is 1 p.m., and McCuiston said a business had approached him asking for the council to consider allowing sales after 9:30 a.m. Sunday so restaurants could serve alcohol with brunch. McCuiston said he thought 11 a.m. would be a good compromise, and the parties involved seemed in favor of that. McCuiston noted that if the ordinance passes on the second reading, it would not affect the start time for package sales, which would still be 1 p.m.
• The council voted to approve a resolution to award a non-exclusive 10-year franchise to Comcast of the South LLC. The resolution made it the fourth company to receive a franchise from the city in recent weeks.
• The council passed a resolution to authorize the mayor to execute documents accepting federal assistance under the Disaster Relief Act. Finance Director Kim Wyatt said the city had been awarded $13,591.79.
• The council voted to approve the reappointments of Marti Erwin to the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Board of Trustees, Cheryl Crouch to the Senior Citizens Board, Jim Foster to the Planning Commission and Paula Hulick to the Board of Zoning Adjustments.
• The council ended the meeting by holding an executive session to discuss pending litigation against or on behalf of the city. No action was taken when the council called the meeting back into open session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.