MURRAY – The Murray City Council on Thursday voted to approve several public works projects, ordinances and board appointments.
The council voted to approve recommendations from the Public Works Committee to accept bids from Youngblood Excavating for two separate projects, each of which received two bids. An $89,500 bid from Youngblood Excavating was approved for a box culvert replacement at Fifth and Walnut streets, and a $115,000 bid was approved for drainage improvements on Stadium View Drive. Stormwater and Drainage Engineer James Oakley said the drainage improvements would come first, and the box culvert will follow.
The council also voted to approve the proposed 2023 employee health insurance plan
recommended by the Health Insurance Committee. Committee Chair Jeremy Bell summarized the committee’s discussion prior to the vote.
“Yes, the rates are going to go up a little,” Bell said. “The city is going to be responsible for about 87% of funding, whereas the employee would be responsible for about 11 or 12%. There has been talk about trying to get to more of an 85-15 percentage, and we are getting a little bit closer to that every year, and so hopefully we will eventually get to that.”
Before the council adjourned, Councilman Dan Miller asked Mayor Bob Rogers about the city’s progress on its annual fall paving.
“As you might recall, the cost of paving went up 47% this time, from $70 a ton to $100 a ton,” Rogers said. “And so we told (Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron) Allbritten to pave the very worst streets and then hopefully, we’ll get another bid so we can do more in the future. But we have told him to be selective. We did pave some in the cemetery … we did pave the park road going into the park, and then we've got several repairs that are being made.”
In other business, the council:
• approved the second reading of an ordinance codifying several 2021-22 budget amendments, including special funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the COPS program, a utility project grant, park donations and expenditures from the city’s reserve funds for the construction of the new Fire Station 1 and purchase of fire department vehicles.
• approved the second reading for an ordinance enacting and adopting a supplement to the Code of Ordinances.
• approved the second reading of an amendment the city’s transient tax ordinance in order to collect a 3% transient tax on short-term rentals, cabins, lodgings, campsites, tourist camps, tourist cabins, campgrounds and recreational vehicle parks. Adding the new taxable lodgings coincides with a change in state law that will take effect Jan. 1.
• approved the reappointment of Bobby Martin to the Senior Citizens Board, which he chairs, and Tung Dinh to the Murray-Calloway Transit Authority board.
