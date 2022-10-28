MURRAY – The Murray City Council on Thursday voted to approve several public works projects, ordinances and board appointments.

The council voted to approve recommendations from the Public Works Committee to accept bids from Youngblood Excavating for two separate projects, each of which received two bids. An $89,500 bid from Youngblood Excavating was approved for a box culvert replacement at Fifth and Walnut streets, and a $115,000 bid was approved for drainage improvements on Stadium View Drive. Stormwater and Drainage Engineer James Oakley said the drainage  improvements would come first, and the box culvert will follow.