MURRAY – The Murray City Council passed resolutions Thursday to declare March 17-20 “Hoops Hysteria Weekend” in honor of both the Murray High School boy’s basketball team and the Murray State University men’s basketball team.
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said neither team was invited to the meeting because the season is not over for them. The resolution stated that the Murray High Tigers had an outstanding 2021-22 season under Coach Dior Curtis, with a 25-6 record. Curtis was named the Boy’s Basketball Region 1 Coach of the Year while Trey Boggess, Grant Whitaker and Zavion Carman were named to the Region 1 All-Tournament team and Whitaker was named the Region 1 Tournament Most Valuable Player. After winning the 2022 Region 1 Kentucky High School Athletic Association Boy’s Basketball Championship, the resolution stated, the team will represent the community when it heads to Lexington next week to compete in the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen Tournament at Rupp Arena.
The Murray State resolution praised the Racers for an outstanding season under Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year Matt McMahon that saw the longest winning streak in the nation with 20 straight wins (until South Dakota State had its 21st win in a row at Tuesday’s Summit League Championship). The team is currently ranked 19th in the country, and McMahon picked up his 150th win as head coach on Feb. 24 while guiding the Racers to their current 30-2 record.
The resolution also noted that K.J. Williams was named OVC Player of the Year, Tevin Brown set the all-time record for most successful three-point shots in OVC history, and Williams, Brown and Justice Hill were named to the OVC All-Tournament Team, with Hill being named tournament MVP. After winning both the OVC regular season championship and the OVC Tournament, the team will find out Sunday who it will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
•••
The council voted to change the temporary park committee – which has been serving since the city took control of the park system last fall – into a permanent one. Rogers said he asked Johnny Bohannon to continue as chair and for Jeremy Bell to serve as vice chair, and the committee will have seven members moving forward. He said he appointed two members of the community with young children to serve on the committee since those children use the parks. The council approved the appointments of Grant Rudolph and Michael Reed to serve terms until Dec. 31, 2023.
•••
The council heard the first reading of an ordinance to adopt state requirements regarding the wastewater treatment plant’s pre-treatment program. Rogers said the changes are mandatory and brings the city’s policies in line to comply with current state regulations. Shane Knight, interim director of water and wastewater, spoke briefly about the ordinance and talked about the new $200,000 generator that arrived at the plant on Wednesday.
“I really don’t know that I would have been as giddy when I was 10 years old on Christmas morning as I was when I saw (the generator) pull up,” Knight said, adding that it will be a major relief knowing the generator can be used the next time severe weather strikes and causes a long power outage. He recalled the night of Dec. 10 when a tornado ripped through Mayfield and knocked out power in Murray for more than 24 hours, and he thanked operators Paul Woods and Greg Roberts for their dedication that night.
“They never left,” Knight said. “They stayed here at that plant until the electricity came back on. That’s dedication. I was there through a lot of it, but they were there through all of it and we wrestled that old generator, and it got us through, but I would hate to see another (storm like that come through). If we can get this one temporarily (hooked up), it will run the high-service pumps, which is the big draw that the old generator cannot run. But this one, when hooked up, will run the whole plant.”
•••
The council also heard Alcoholic Beverage Control Administrator Sgt. Kendra quarterly report, which covered Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021. During those three months, 49 establishments yielded $154,003.29 in regulatory fees and $31,000 in renewals. Clere said the city brought in a total of $185,003.29 in alcohol revenue from 13 restaurants ($15,098.25), 22 malt beverage establishments ($40,248.65), five taverns ($9,194.95), six package stores ($86,829.48), one caterer ($0), one microbrewery ($1,330.37) and one golf course ($1,301.59).
Clere said the city brought in $31,000 in renewal fees, and a total of $623,974.19 in regulatory fees were collected in 2021.
