MURRAY – After a discussion in executive session, the Murray City Council voted Thursday night to have City Attorney Warren Hopkins negotiate an agreement with Calloway County for the city to take full control of Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation.
The executive session was the last item on Thursday’s agenda, and when the council reconvened in open session, members approved a motion to have Hopkins “negotiate with the county’s authorized representative a final draft agreement regarding the parks situation.” The vote was 11-1, with Councilman Danny Hudspeth voting against the motion.
The council did not openly discuss what the “parks situation” is, but Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes confirmed in separate interviews with the Ledger & Times on Friday that the county has proposed that the city take over control of the parks system. Parks and Recreation is currently a joint agency sharing governance between the city and county, and the Park Board of Directors includes six members appointed by the Murray City Council and six members appointed by the Calloway County Fiscal Court. The appointees currently include two county magistrates and two city council members, while the remaining eight members are evenly split between community residents selected by the judge-executive and mayor.
Under Kentucky statute, governmental agencies may meet in executive session to privately discuss personnel issues that may lead to the hiring or firing of an individual, pending or proposed litigation or the sale or acquisition of real property. Rogers said that so far, the council’s discussions of the park system has been limited to closed-door meetings, with no action taken prior to last week.
“We’ve been talking about it in executive session because it deals with property,” Rogers said. “So I’ve been trying to see how my people feel, and I assume (the county has) been doing the same thing. The city and county have been negotiating on governance of the parks, and the two attorneys are trying to finalize an agreement.”
Rogers said if it were possible to schedule, he would like to see the council and the fiscal court hold a joint special-called meeting to vote on the matter at the same time. He said his biggest concern is to fix the swimming pool so it could reopen to the public.
“If we get ownership and control (of the parks), we’re going to try to get the pool fixed,” Rogers said. “Somebody has to make a commitment to the park, and if that somebody is the city (then so be it). But in the past, neither, quite honestly, has made much of a commitment, and therefore, (the parks) haven’t had a lot of funds. $200,000 or $100,000 a year isn’t a huge commitment, but the park is really critical to our community, and we understand that. The way things are going right now, the parks are more and more in need of things getting fixed. That’s not getting done right now, and perhaps under this (yet-to-be proposed) agreement, it might get done more quickly.”
Rogers said that in recent years, the city has been contributing $200,000 a year to the park system, with $40,000 earmarked for capital improvement. Imes said the county has contributed $120,000 a year, plus $22,000 for heavy equipment, he said.
Imes said he had been talking with Rogers about the possibility of the city taking over the parks since Imes and Rogers were both elected to their positions in late 2018. Imes said there are very few park systems in Kentucky that are run by both the city and county, and he thinks having one entity in charge would make it easier for the parks to handle donations for naming rights and similar contributions, as well as overseeing general maintenance.
“It’s not just a financial consideration for both of us,” Imes said. “(The county) donates to the park, both financially and (in-kind) contributions. We’ll help with Bee Creek or the roads, and in fact, we’re fixing to put in a pipe out there (at Bee Creek). The mayor and I work very well, I think, on trying to be fair about it, and we would still continue to help whenever we could. … You’ve got different aspects of the park like the amphitheater and Playhouse in the Park and other things. It would just be simpler if we had a more direct chain of command, where if you had a situation come up, you could get a quick and direct answer to it.”
Imes said future financial contributions from the county to the park system are part of the current negotiations happening between Hopkins and County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger.
“That’s part of the negotiations, and I did make the commitment that we would continue at least through this fiscal year, and I can’t speak for next year or a future court or anything else,” Imes said. “Whether I can legally or not, I can’t obligate future courts to something like that.”
Whatever the two entities agree upon in the end, Rogers said he hoped it work to the entire community’s benefit.
“Obviously, both of us want what’s best for the city and county, and we both realize how important it is,” Rogers said. “I can’t tell you how many times the park came up when I was running for office, and it’s important to economic development. The swimming pool (is a major concern). Somebody told me that the Oaks Country Club had 150 people join just so they could swim, but there’s a whole lot of other kids in town who can’t afford to join a country club. So we need to get that thing open, and there’s several other things that need to be worked on. I’ve only got one more year in office, and I would like to see if we can’t get that open before I leave.”
