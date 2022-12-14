MURRAY – Culver’s of Murray recently learned it is once again a finalist in the Culver’s Crew Challenge national competition, and its employees are hoping for a repeat of their 2019 victory.
The Murray franchise was named the Crew Challenge National Champion three years ago, and the competition is “designed to reward teamwork driven by great leadership and delivering consistent and exceptional guest experiences,” according to a news release. The winning restaurant receives a grand prize of $50,000 to be shared among the restaurants’ managers and team members. Being a finalist means the restaurant is among the top five in the nation, and franchise owners Jim and Kris Foster said they will learn at their national convention next month if they came out on top.
On Monday, the restaurant received a visit from Culver’s founder Craig Culver, CEO Enrique “Rick” Silva, COO Jim Esposito and other executives to film a video for the competition and offer words of encouragement. Culver said it was remarkable that with almost 900 Culver’s locations in the U.S., the Murray franchise has not only won in the past, but has been a finalist four other times.
“You know what it's about? It’s about somebody that does a darn good job,” Culver said. “It’s somebody that believes in people, they believe in what they're doing, and just drips down to everybody around them. Great leaders inspire people around them, and that's what Jim and Kris have done. I've said so many times it's far more than selling burgers and everything else that we sell; it’s about people. It's about developing people and it's about challenging people, and when people are challenged and they overcome challenges, they become not only better at this business that we do, but they also become better people because they believe in themselves.”
Culver said this is the ninth year the company has held the Crew Challenge. Jim Foster said that because of the pandemic, there was no contest in 2020, and the franchise did not make the top five last year.
“We were a little unhappy about that, so we worked extra hard this year to make sure we did make the top five,” Jim said.
“We’ve done this nine times, and they've been (a finalist) over half the time,” Culver said. “And even when they're not in the top five, they're right up there in the top 20. To put this in perspective, we have just shy of 900 restaurants, and to make it into even the top 300 restaurants is something to be proud of.”
Jim’s family is from Murray, and he said when he and Kris decided to move their children here, they chose to pursue opening a Culver’s because it was their favorite family restaurant in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where they lived at the time.
“We brought Culver’s here because we loved Culver’s,” Jim said. “We loved everything they stood for, their family atmosphere, and Kris and I wanted to do something where we worked with kids. We wanted to be involved with younger people. I have four kids, but I just liked working with younger people. They're easy to get along with, they want to learn, they want to get better, and so it's just fun to watch these kids go from a 15-year-old kid to a 24-year-old young adult that graduates college and just has the world in front of them.”
In addition to priding themselves on their customer service, Kris said they are also proud of the restaurant’s community involvement, especially when in comes to Special Olympics.
“We got involved with Special Olympics and we've partnered with a lot of organizations in the community, which was another one of the things that Culver’s focuses on and one of the reasons why we wanted to be involved with Culver’s (when we opened the franchise),” Kris said. “Culver’s wants to be involved in the community, and Special Olympics especially has been extremely wonderful to work with. We have seven Special Olympics athletes that work for us, and they are just amazing. They’re happy to be here every day, they’re in a good mood every day, they bring everyone around them up and into a better mood. It’s just infectious.”
