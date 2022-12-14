MURRAY – Culver’s of Murray recently learned it is once again a finalist in the Culver’s Crew Challenge national competition, and its employees are hoping for a repeat of their 2019 victory.

The Murray franchise was named the Crew Challenge National Champion three years ago, and the competition is “designed to reward teamwork driven by great leadership and delivering consistent and exceptional guest experiences,” according to a news release. The winning restaurant receives a grand prize of $50,000 to be shared among the restaurants’ managers and team members. Being a finalist means the restaurant is among the top five in the nation, and franchise owners Jim and Kris Foster said they will learn at their national convention next month if they came out on top.