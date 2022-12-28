MURRAY – After getting past Thursday’s snow and ice and Friday’s subzero temperatures, Murray residents might have expected city roads to be in good condition by Tuesday. However, an extra bit of snow, wet streets and more cold meant conditions were more treacherous than many expected heading to work after the Christmas weekend.
Ron Allbritten, street and solid waste manager for the City of Murray, said crews did treat roads on Monday with salt and brine while the temperature was above freezing, but it might have actually been counterproductive because a thin layer of snow is safer to drive on than a thin layer of ice. More snow also fell on the wet roads Monday evening.
“We treated roads Monday, and that’s part of the problem,” Allbritten said. “There's a lot of black ice out there today (Tuesday) and those are the roads that were clear, and they froze over (Monday) night. (Pre-treating) only lasts so long because that salt and brine melts the snow and ice and then it dilutes. Once it gets so diluted, it refreezes, and there’s a lot of frozen water out there.”
There also wasn’t much sun or wind on Monday, so those two factors meant the wet roads didn’t have a chance to dry, Allbritten said. Another problem was that the ground was still very cold after the extremely low weekend temperatures, and the effectiveness of brine dramatically decreases when it is 25 degrees or below. While the air was considerably warmer on Monday and Tuesday than it was over the Christmas weekend, it will take several days for the ground temperature to catch up, he said.
“The ground temperature is what you’ve got to look at, not what the weather man reports,” Allbritten said. “The ground temperature’s a lot colder than what you would think it necessarily is, and that's where people get confused. It’s when the ground temperature’s that cold that (brine) starts to quit working. The ground temperatures now are colder than than what you’d think.
“During the day, the asphalt will heat up from the UV light from the sun, and that helps promote melting and you’ll start to see that black asphalt. When the sun goes down, there's nothing to keep that asphalt warm. You’ve shoved it right back down in the ice bucket, so to speak, and it rapidly cools and refreezes.”
The winter weather also caused the city to fall behind on trash collection, which was unfortunate since gift packaging and family gatherings typically mean the volume of trash increases considerably with Christmas. With the holiday falling on a Sunday this year, the city was hoping to not miss any garbage pick-up days this week, but Allbritten said Monday’s road conditions didn’t allow for it.
“The garbage trucks started Monday and the roads were just too bad, so they pulled off,” Allbritten said. “They ran probably about an hour, and when you’ve got a 25-30-ton truck sliding around, that’s a lot of mass to move and it doesn’t stop real easily. So they pulled off the routes since it wasn’t safe enough. (On Tuesday), we got extra trucks running and trying to catch commercial (customers) up. They're trying to catch the residential route up for Monday and also do part of Tuesday’s, and hopefully get everything back on schedule before the end of the week.”
The National Weather is predicting sunny skies today, with a high of 49 and a low around 41. Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy, but with a high near 58 and a low around 49. Rain is also expected Thursday and Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.