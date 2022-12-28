MURRAY – After getting past Thursday’s snow and ice and Friday’s subzero temperatures, Murray residents might have expected city roads to be in good condition by Tuesday. However, an extra bit of snow, wet streets and more cold meant conditions were more treacherous than many expected heading to work after the Christmas weekend.

Ron Allbritten, street and solid waste manager for the City of Murray, said crews did treat roads on Monday with salt and brine while the temperature was above freezing, but it might have actually been counterproductive because a thin layer of snow is safer to drive on than a thin layer of ice. More snow also fell on the wet roads Monday evening.