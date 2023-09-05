Murray Electric continues right-of-way maintenance

MURRAY – An aggressive right-of-way maintenance plan is helping Murray Electric System make good on its commitment to provide safe, reliable power and broadband services to its customers, the utility company said in a news release.
“Trees and limbs that are too close to power lines can interrupt electric service, damage infrastructure, and create dangerous situations,” MES said. “Storms, high winds, extreme temperatures, ice and even snow can cause trees to fall, or limbs to sag, potentially making contact with a power line. A single tree-to-wire contact can interrupt service to dozens of homes and businesses. One of the best ways to reduce this interruption is by maintaining adequate clearance between vegetation and power lines.”
The company said that for more than a month, MES line crews have been steadily working to trim trees, limbs and vegetation in the right-of-way, while also replacing aging or damaged infrastructure. The crews are also progressively clearing over-growth below the cable/broadband easement to make way for fiber optic lines needed in MES’s ambitious “Fiber-to-the-Home” project, the release said.
“Our goal is to stay ahead of an outage,” said MES Operations Superintendent Dean Arnold. “Tree trimming and replacing old or damaged utility poles are essential to improving our system’s reliability.”
After an outage event, MES’s main priority is to restore services to customers as quickly and safely as possible, the company said. Having a clear and open right-of-way accelerates the restoration process and provides a safer working space for crews.
“Murray Electric System appreciates the natural beauty and environmental benefits of trees in the community,” the release said. “Their crews make reasonable efforts to preserve the health of the tree whenever possible. If you are planning to trim or remove a tree near power lines, please call Murray Electric System’s office at 270-753-5312. Their crews can identify potential reliability or safety threats associated with the removal.”
