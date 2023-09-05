Murray Electric continues right-of-way maintenance

Murray Electric System says line crews are continuing progress on an “aggressive” right-of-way maintenance plan, clearing trees and limbs too close to power lines to prevent them from potentially interrupting electric service, damaging infrastructure or creating otherwise dangerous situations.

 Photo provided

MURRAY – An aggressive right-of-way maintenance plan is helping Murray Electric System make good on its commitment to provide safe, reliable power and broadband services to its customers, the utility company said in a news release. 

“Trees and limbs that are too close to power lines can interrupt electric service, damage infrastructure, and create dangerous situations,” MES said. “Storms, high winds, extreme temperatures, ice and even snow can cause trees to fall, or limbs to sag, potentially making contact with a power line. A single tree-to-wire contact can interrupt service to dozens of homes and businesses. One of the best ways to reduce this interruption is by maintaining adequate clearance between vegetation and power lines.”

Tags

Recommended for you