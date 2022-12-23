MURRAY – Murray Electric System announced on its Facebook page Friday morning that it would be conducting rolling blackouts after the Tennessee Valley Authority ordered the company to reduce its energy load. Shortly after, it said it was able to halt the blackouts for now.
MES made the announcement shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. TVA supplies MES, West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation and all other utility companies in the area with electricity.
“TVA has ordered MES to reduce its load,” MES said in the post. “If we don’t, we could face potential long-term outages. We will begin rolling blackouts beginning at 11:00 AM. Every half hour, we will shut down an area of town for a 30 minute period. Then rotate to a different area. Please help us in the load reduction by turning off any unnecessary electrical appliances.”
MES asked the public to share the post for friends and neighbors to spread the word, and the company also posted photos of maps of the areas affected with the times that the blackouts are scheduled.
Around noon, MES posted, "TVA has notified Murray Electric System that we can stop the rolling black outs until further notice! PLEASE continue to lower your consumption to help with load curtailment. This is vital. We will keep you updated as the day moves forward."
WKRECC posted a similar announcement, but said it had no immediate plans to implement blackouts. However, the company did not rule out the possibility.
“TVA is reporting high energy demand across their generation and transmission system. As a result, WKRECC and other TVA local power companies are asking members to reduce their power use as much as possible until further notice,” WKRECC said in its post. “WKRECC’s large industrial members have already reduced usage to support this effort. Based on how the situation develops, there is the possibility that 15-minute rolling blackouts would be used to further reduce usage; however, WKRECC has no immediate plans to use blackouts. If TVA decides that rolling blackouts are necessary, we will alert our members.”
“The TVA power system remains stable, but we are dealing with extremely cold weather across the Valley and we want members to be prepared for all possibilities,” said WKRECC President CEO David Smart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.