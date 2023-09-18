MURRAY — Murray High proved Friday night that a football homecoming can indeed happen without the “football” part.
Thanks to a most unexpected development involving the evening’s guest opponent for the annual game at Ty Holland Stadium, school officials had to do some serious dancing on the proverbial tight rope.
Only a few hours before the kickoff, a Fulton County school bus crashed north of Fulton. The bus did not involve the Fulton County Pilots football team, but it did injure four students and their driver. There was no report available on the extent of the injuries. Images from the scene showed that the bus had sustained significant damage after apparently overturning and coming to rest on its side.
In the aftermath of the crash, it was decided that the game should not be played Friday.
Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield said efforts are being made to reschedule the game. Murray High was carrying a 3-1 record into the game, while the Pilots were still winless in four tries.
So, with the game out of the question, MISD officials were left to ponder the question of what to do about homecoming. They decided to stick with the original time for the crowning ceremony of 6:30, which was a half-hour ahead of the scheduled kickoff for the game.
In addition, the Murray High choir performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” after the crowning ceremony, which resulted in senior student Ashley Vonnahme becoming the queen. Then, at the kickoff time of 7, instead of football, the fans were treated to a performance from the Murray High Tiger Marching Band, which served as a practice session ahead of Saturday’s grand championship showing at the Ohio County Marching Invitational in Beaver Dam.
The scene then shifted to the Murray High campus for the annual homecoming dance, which was started much earlier in the evening, about 8:30, than its scheduled time for after the game had ended.
